ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WTBD

New York Restaurant Owner Bans ‘Tiny Cretin’ James Corden After Late Night Host Is Allegedly ‘Abusive’ to Waitstaff, Rescinds Ban After Corden Supposedly Apologizes

By Taylor Alexis Heady
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy