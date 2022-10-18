Read full article on original website
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
BBC
Sheffield United v Blackpool: FA charges clubs for failing to control players
The Football Association has charged Sheffield United and Blackpool for failing to control their players at the end of Saturday's Championship match. Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery were both sent off after the final whistle for violent conduct. They were involved in a brawl which featured...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers (Sat)
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers. Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 23 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand.
BBC
Adam Porter: Truro City sign Salford City midfielder on loan
Truro City have signed Salford City midfielder Adam Porter on loan. The 20-year-old moved to the League Two side in the summer after leaving Stoke City and has featured once for the Ammies, in the EFL Trophy this season. He started out at Stoke City's academy and featured twice for...
Michael Carrick set for Middlesbrough job after further talks with owner
The ex-England midfielder Michael Carrick, out of work since December 2021, has been talked into the role by Boro owner Steve Gibson
BBC
Colchester United 'transformed into Wembley' for Indian movie
A film director has praised the "energy" of more than 100 extras who starred in an Indian movie scene shot at a League Two football stadium. The crowd were at Colchester Utd's ground on Thursday night. The shots will be digitally altered to make the Jobserve Community Stadium look like...
Gary O’Neil ‘very happy’ with caretaker boss arrangement at Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil maintained he is content as Bournemouth caretaker boss amidst calls for him to be handed the job permanently.The 39-year-old has led the Cherries since Scott Parker left the club four games into the Premier League season.Wednesday’s defeat to Southampton was the first loss under O’Neil, who was nominated for September’s Premier League Manager of the Month award.“I’m very happy with how things are at the moment,” said O’Neil.“I’m managing a club in the Premier League, the boys are responding and giving me absolutely everything.“The fans stuck with them all night last night, even though we were 1-0 down...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford not strong enough to cope with two games a week
Watford boss Slaven Bilic says he does not believe his squad are physically or mentally strong enough to cope with the demands of two games a week. Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Millwall was their third in the past four matches and left them 15th in the Championship. Former West Ham...
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Wales centre Carys Williams-Morris aiming to make her presence felt
Carys Williams-Morris hopes her physical midfield presence will help Wales beat Australia in their decisive final Rugby World Cup Pool A game on Saturday. The 29-year-old former England centre is one of four changes to the Wales side beaten by New Zealand for the game against the Wallaroos. Wales, who...
Post Register
Gerrard out as manager of Premier League club Aston Villa
LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard's tenure as Aston Villa manager ended after a 3-0 loss to Fulham on Thursday. Villa said Gerrard "left the club with immediate effect” following the defeat at Craven Cottage.
BBC
Aston Villa: Who are the contenders to replace Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa are hunting for a new manager after Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties following Thursday's 3-0 defeat at Fulham. Gerrard leaves Villa teetering precariously above the relegation zone, having collected only nine points from 11 Premier League games this season. Villa supporters were calling for Gerrard's head...
SkySports
Birmingham 1-1 Burnley: Scott Hogan earns point for Blues
Burnley missed the chance to regain top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resolute Birmingham at St Andrew's. Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed the Clarets a 74th-minute lead just four minutes after coming off the bench. But Scott Hogan equalised just...
Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after woeful start to Premier League season
Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa just 11 games into the Premier League season and a little over an hour after the club’s dismal defeat to Fulham. Villa have endured a tough start to the season and the result left the side 17th in the table following a run of one win in nine Premier League games.As Villa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, the travelling supporters turned on Gerrard, chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “You’ll never work again” to the former Liverpool captain.And shortly after Villa’s defeat, the club...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Arsenal, Jenz, Tierney, Frimpong, Robinson, St Mirren
Centre-half Moritz Jenz is keen on making his season-long loan move from Lorient to Celtic permanent next summer. (The Herald) Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has refused to rule out a return to Celtic after clocking up a milestone 100th appearance for Arsenal. (Scottish Sun) Manchester United are lining up a...
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
Premier League Predicted XI: Chelsea Vs Manchester United
Luka takes us through the XI he thinks Graham Potter will go with for tomorrow's game vs Manchester United.
Gareth Taylor knows how important Tottenham match is for Manchester City
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor feels describing Saturday’s match at Tottenham as must-win would be “too extreme” but has stressed the importance of avoiding another defeat.City’s 4-0 victory over Leicester last Sunday saw them register their first Women’s Super League points of the season, having previously lost their first two matches 4-3 at Aston Villa and then 2-0 at Chelsea.Taylor, whose team are six points behind the top three of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, told a press conference: “Everyone’s capable of beating each other on any day.“When you lose a few games, it makes the job of winning the...
mailplus.co.uk
London Irish 21 Gloucester 22: Hastings monster kick rescues Gloucester
ADAM HASTINGS scored an extraordinary drop goal from inside his own half last night to earn Gloucester back-to-back away wins in the Gallagher Premiership for the first time since January. Trailing 21-19 at London Irish with 18 minutes left, the Scotland fly-half collected the ball over his shoulder and majestically...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia v Scotland preview
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Australia v Scotland. Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Friday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Forward...
