Gary O’Neil maintained he is content as Bournemouth caretaker boss amidst calls for him to be handed the job permanently.The 39-year-old has led the Cherries since Scott Parker left the club four games into the Premier League season.Wednesday’s defeat to Southampton was the first loss under O’Neil, who was nominated for September’s Premier League Manager of the Month award.“I’m very happy with how things are at the moment,” said O’Neil.“I’m managing a club in the Premier League, the boys are responding and giving me absolutely everything.“The fans stuck with them all night last night, even though we were 1-0 down...

1 DAY AGO