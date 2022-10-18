Read full article on original website
kwbg.com
BCH Auxiliary Annual Banquet Held, Volunteers Recognized
BOONE, Iowa—In the fall of every year, the Boone County Hospital (BCH) Auxiliary holds their Annual Auxiliary Recognition Banquet in October to recognize our many volunteers. Over the past year, the Auxiliary has given to BCH: $10,000 to department requests, 2 – $1,000 scholarships, $2500 to Employee Assistance Program,...
kwbg.com
Overton Named President of ISAA
BOONE, Iowa—Paul Overton, Boone County Assessor, was sworn in as the President of the Iowa State Association of Assessors, ISAA, October 11th in Des Moines at the 75th Annual School of Instruction & Conference called by the Iowa Director of Revenue. ISAA is comprised of 99 County and 7 City assessment jurisdictions in Iowa.
kwbg.com
Rail Explorers Names New Regional General Manager
BOONE, Iowa—Rail Explorers, featuring pedal powered railbikes, has named Heather Abel as General Manager, Western Region. In this role, Abel will oversee all the division operations across the Western Region of Rail Explorers including Boone-IA, Las Vegas-NV and coming in 2023 Amador-CA. In her new role Abel will lead staff development, training, tour operations, marketing, sales, and community relations.
kwbg.com
Contractor’s Crane Springs Oil Leak in Northern Boone County
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Roads Department has reported that a portion of “R” Avenue between 140th and 150th Streets will be getting cleaned up Friday, following an oil leak on the crane being used for wind turbine installation. Attached is the announcement from the Boone County Roads Department:
kwbg.com
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and USDA APHIS Confirm Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Non-Commercial Backyard Flock in Dallas County, Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa—The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Dallas County, Iowa. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock,...
