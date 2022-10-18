ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

calcoastnews.com

Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail

Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail

Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
SANTA MARIA, CA
crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week. Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies. A The post Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

