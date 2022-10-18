Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict
"My heart goes out to Kristin Smart's family. I hope they have some peace in hearing the guilty verdict for Paul Flores," Mayor Eric A. Stewart tells LAMag The post San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Kristin Smart: The story in photos over 26 years
From her disappearance Memorial Day weekend of 1996 to the reading of the verdicts in her murder trial — here is a look back at the Kristin Smart case over the years.
Sheriff vows to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body
SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff vowed to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body after her killer was convicted of murdering her at California Polytechnic State University. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of murdering Smart in his dorm room in 1996. The night of the homicide, Flores and […]
californiaexaminer.net
Paul Flores Was Convicted Guilty Of Killing Kristin Smart. But Where Is Her Body?
On Tuesday, after waiting for almost 27 years, the family and friends of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart finally saw Paul Flores be convicted guilty of murder. Her murderer was been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail, but the greatest mystery is still unanswered: Where is Kristin?
Paul Flores found guilty of first-degree murder of Kristin Smart
– After a three-month trial, a Monterey County jury has unanimously found Paul Flores guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accessory to Kristin’s murder.
calcoastnews.com
Multiple overdoses, one death at Santa Barbara County Jail
Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
Who is Paul Flores? What to know about the man found guilty of murdering Kristin Smart
Paul Flores was the last person seen with Kristin Smart on an early morning in 1996.
Ruben Flores speaks on Smart case for first time since arrest: ‘No evidence against anybody’
Ruben Flores said the case against him and his son, Paul Flores, “was about feelings. It wasn’t about facts.”
Ruben Flores’ jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial
The jury for Ruben Flores, the man whose son is accused of killing former Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in May 1996 and who is being charged as an accessory to the crime, has reached a verdict. The post Ruben Flores’ jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Santa Barbara Independent
One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
Kristin Smart's family speaks out after murder trial verdicts
The family of Kristin Smart released a statement Tuesday after the verdicts were read in her murder trial.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
crimevoice.com
San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft
Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
Arroyo Grande residents pay tribute to Kristin Smart
Community members in Arroyo Grande are showing solidarity with the family of Kristin Smart after a jury found Paul Flores guilty of her murder.
Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night
The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for a suspect who fatally shot a 33-year-old man in Santa Maria late Thursday night The post Police investigative fatal shooting in Santa Maria Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week. Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies. A The post Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home appeared first on KION546.
The California Challenge Bike Ride is underway
The California Challenge Bike Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Comments / 1