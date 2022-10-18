Read full article on original website
Oak Hammock annual walk raises Alzheimer’s funds
Oak Hammock at the University of Florida hosted its third annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Thursday morning. Residents and staff from the senior living community gathered to walk a one-mile loop around the Oak Hammock campus. Due to the weather being below 50 degrees, the event was moved indoors,...
Cade Museum receives $25K donation
The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention received a $25,000 gift made in memory of Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty. Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter, donated the funds that are earmarked to help Operation Full STEAM (OFS), Cade Museum’s outreach project designed to close achievement gaps for underserved elementary school students by providing experiences to foster creativity and development of an inventive mindset, according to the Cade press release.
GNV moves to let developers set parking numbers
Developers might become responsible for setting their own number of parking spaces after the Gainesville City Commission took a first vote to eliminate minimum parking requirements, along with other changes. The ordinance, if passed on second reading, would allow businesses to decide how many parking spaces it needs. However, the...
Alachua business owners weigh litigation against city
Tiny home business owners are considering legal action after the city of Alachua ordered them to remove all of their tiny homes on wheels. Krsna Balynas and Govinda Carol are the owners of Simplify Further, a company that rents out tiny homes on Airbnb. They own four tiny homes and manage eight others across four properties in Alachua.
Dixie County tops Newberry for district title
Momentum swings like a pendulum and on Thursday night, Dixie County (Cross City) had a little extra gas in its tank to erase a 9-3 fifth set deficit to win 16-14 and claim the 1A District 7 championship. The Bears (12-12), coming off a district and regional championship in 2021,...
Newberry dominates Blue Wave
It was Senior Night for the Blue Wave of P.K. Yonge on Friday, but it was the Newberry Panthers who went home victorious with a dominating 42-14 win. Panther defensive back Michael Moore intercepted four passes in the first half alone while receiver David Schmidt scored two rushing touchdowns and caught one more as Newberry moved to 5-2 on the season.
CCSO arrests 2 for disturbance near school
Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a disturbance outside Eastside Elementary School in Lake City that led to the campus’s lockdown. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, deputies arrested Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, following an incident outside the school.
Semi catches fire on I-75
A tractor trailer fire along I-75 closed down the southbound lanes early Friday afternoon. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) press release, ACFR and High Springs Fire Department units responded to a commercial vehicle fire at the 402 mile marker south of High Springs exit 402 at 2:37 p.m.
Former CCSO employee arrested in Illinois
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) detention officer was arrested in Illinois after he fled the state during an investigation. According to a CCSO press release, Clayton Pyle, 37, was arrested on a local warrant in Illinois after he was placed on administrative leave during a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation that started in February.
Hornets sting the Colts
On Friday night against Class 2S No. 11 North Marion (Citra), the Hawthorne defense came ready to play. Class 1R second-ranked Hornets were in the Colts’ offensive backfield all night and they preserved a shutout in a 13-0 win at home. “The last couple of weeks they’ve been playing...
Orange Heights collision kills 1, injures 2
A two-vehicle accident killed one person and seriously injured two others on Thursday evening in Orange Heights. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) press release, crews from ACFR, the Melrose Fire Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the collision on US Highway 301 at 7:30 p.m.
GCSO apprehends escaped inmate
Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to apprehend a Gilchrist County Jail inmate who escaped Thursday morning. According to a Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) press release, inmate Frank Joseph DeSalvo, 50, escaped from the jail just before 11 a.m. While in the temporary recreation yard, DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire and scaled the fence.
Van collides with Keystone Heights school bus
A van pulled out in front of a school bus and was struck along Gatorbone Road in Keystone Heights on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 43-year-old Keystone Heights man driving a van exited his residence at 6969 Gatorbone Road at 2:09 p.m. The van pulled out in front of a school bus being driven southbound by a 33-year-old Keystone Heights man, resulting in the right side of the van striking the left rear rim of the school bus.
