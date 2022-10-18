ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Texas Surf Lagoon Will Create Up To 1,000 Waves Per Hour

Photo: Getty Images

A new man-made surf lagoon in Houston will be making big waves in 2024. KSAT reported that the 6-acre lagoon will create up to 1,000 waves per hour, comfortably accommodating up to 70 surfers.

Ryan McCord , owner/developer of Generation Park, said, "We're thrilled to welcome this innovative, world-class surfing destination to Generation Park. Such a unique amenity is a great asset for Houston and will attract a wide range of personalities- from professional surfers, amateur boarders, families , and corporate groups among others."

The vast expanse of lagoon will allow for beginners and advanced surfers to simultaneously surf in different areas of the lagoon.

McCord explained, "The amenities and experiences at HTX Surf will rival a best day on the water, whether you're an expert or new to the sport."

HTX Surf will be located near Bush Intercontinental Airport . It will have a private members' club, skateboard pump track, and an event lawn for bands and festivals. There will also be a large beach area that will for spectators to relax and enjoy views of the lagoon.

Fernando Odriozola , Wavegarden's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We are looking forward to seeing HTX Surf bring our Wavegarden Cove technology to Houston. This is a special location for us as it is true to our vision of sharing great waves with everyone, everywhere int he world, specifically those who live away from the ocean."

