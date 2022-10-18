The president of the Indiana Barn Foundation is encouraging people to notice the different features of barns as outdoor fall activities pick up. Kent Yeager tells Brownfield, “fall is a great time to look at barns as leaves start to fall and you can see some of these barns much better. With people often tending to drive and pay more attention to the countryside with leaves changing color, it’s a great time to look at these barns.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO