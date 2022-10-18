Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hunt shares input woes
A Michigan grower says it’s a scary time to be a farmer with the dramatic rise in input costs. Bill Hunt tells Brownfield, “I’m just very fearful going into next year’s harvest if we don’t have opportunities to sell at levels that are profitable at normal yields.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farm to School efforts overcoming barriers in supply chains
More funding for Michigan’s child nutrition programs to source local foods is adding value to the state’s ag economy but running into challenges along the supply chain. The state plans to invest more than $9 million in the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms program in the 2023 fiscal year.
voiceofmuscatine.com
HPAI detected in commercial flock of gamebirds in Nebraska
There is another confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock of gamebirds in York County, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says that brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska this year to 12. The department says it will establish a 6.2-mile control...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Horton to lead Michigan Cattlemen’s Association
The Michigan Cattlemen’s Association has named a new Executive Vice President to lead the organization. Sara Horton tells Brownfield she looks forward to growing membership, updating the Michigan Beef Expo program, and assisting the needs of the state’s cattle industry. “I have a lot of good ideas for...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Recognizing the history of barns and farms this fall
The president of the Indiana Barn Foundation is encouraging people to notice the different features of barns as outdoor fall activities pick up. Kent Yeager tells Brownfield, “fall is a great time to look at barns as leaves start to fall and you can see some of these barns much better. With people often tending to drive and pay more attention to the countryside with leaves changing color, it’s a great time to look at these barns.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Dallas County non-commercial backyard flock. This is the first detection of HPAI in Iowa since May. State officials say all 48 birds in the mixed species flock have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Commodity group collaboration aims to maximize checkoff dollars
Illinois commodity groups are partnering on several projects to help maximize the value of their members’ checkoff dollars. Illinois Pork Producers Association Executive Director Jennifer Tirey tells Brownfield many pork and beef producers are also corn and soybean farmers, so combining checkoff funds makes sense. “Hogs are one of...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa wants invasive weed sightings reported
Iowa officials are asking farmers to report sightings of an invasive weed. The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University want to know how widespread the Asian Copperleaf infestation has become. The department says the weed was discovered in Black Hawk County in 2016 and has now...
Comments / 0