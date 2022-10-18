Read full article on original website
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Fox 59
Indiana Pork is a great way to eat healthy and support local farmers
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to make a healthy meal for the whole family while also supporting local farmers? Indiana Pork is the solution for you. Registered dietician Kim Galeaz joined Indy Now on Friday to speak on the local group of over 3,000 pork farmers based in the Hoosier state and the many meals you can create with their products.
Fox 59
School Counselor shares advice on how parents can talk to kids on the scary parts of Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS- Fall is a favorite time of the year for many, but for some especially at an early age, Halloween can be a time of year that provokes anxiety. Especially with all the spooky displays and freaky costumes. Aaron Munson, School Counselor at IPS Butler University Laboratory School 55 spoke...
WISH-TV
New food & gifts at this year’s Christkindlmarkt
CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season. Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts. Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common...
Fox 59
76th Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off this weekend
It’s one of the biggest and best holiday traditions this time of year in Central Indiana – the 76th annual Irvington Halloween festival. There’s a lot of fun activities starting this weekend that you can take part in. Kami Nielsen, the assistant Halloween festival director, as well...
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Craft Shows
Get a jump on your holiday shopping, or pick up some handmade items or seasonal decor for yourself - you'll find it all at Morgan County area craft shows and bazaars. Churches, non-profits and other groups host several fun craft shows throughout the fall and holiday season. (See Fall Craft Fair information on our previous post for events in September and October.) Check our shopping listings for local boutiques, antique shops and more. Find an event below that fits your schedule, or check back for additions as we'll continue to update this list throughout the season. Keep an eye on our our event calendar as the season goes on for additional seasonal events. (Also see our local favorites page for ideas on where to eat when you're in the area!)
Fox 59
13th Hour Haunted House offers Indy frights and chills
INDIANAPOLIS — With the Halloween spooky season fully upon us, the Thirteenth Hour Haunted House in Indianapolis has all of your fright and fear needs met. 13th Hour Indy has specific, detailed workers trained to frighten and spook any attendee. With frightening makeup and costumes, creepy rooms and hallways and the most haunted vibes in Indiana, you are guaranteed to get the chills.
IACS offers free adoptions to help families 'find your boo' this Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services wants people to "find their boo" this season and they've launched a Halloween-themed adoption campaign to help. IACS is encouraging anyone looking to add a pet to their family to take advantage of free adoptions this month. Keeping with the spooky season theme,...
WLWT 5
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
Fox 59
Exotic animal shows right here in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Got a young animal lover with a birthday coming up? Looking for a unique team-building exercise? Silly Safaris has the answer for you. Based in Acton, Ind., Silly Safaris offers a wide variety of animals for shows and events, as well as trained animal handlers offering information.
Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
indianapolismonthly.com
Downtown Fishers Is Livelier Than Ever
Rise and shine. The second location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch is serving up breakfast with a zippy Latin American spin. The huevos rancheros are a dependable pick, but the eggs Benedict with chorizo and a carne asada skillet of marinated skirt steak, jalapeños, avocado, and habanero cheese are gaining fans in Fishers. 8235 E. 116th St., Ste. 245, 317-864-2408, morningsbb.com.
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
Fox 59
Last 80 degree day of the year may still be ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – Despite our first snow having occurred this week, our chances at reaching 80 degree before the winter are not over. It was 28 degrees in Indianapolis on Thursday morning; our first day under 30 this season. Jump ahead to Friday afternoon and the city was boasting a 75 degree high. This warming pattern has come thanks to a robust southerly wind, dry air, and a very sunny sky.
indyschild.com
A Brand New Ice Skating Rink is Coming to Holliday Park this November
Holliday Park, one of Indy’s top parks, is getting ready to open its newest attraction: an outdoor ice skating rink. The Holliday Park Foundation recently announced plans for a new skating rink at Holliday Park. This new attraction will allow people to enjoy the park during the cold months and make it a new holiday tradition.
readthereporter.com
Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night
The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
Comparing Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club
INDIANAPOLIS — A new wholesale club in town means Julie Okotie is there. "I did want to come check it out," Okotie laughed. Not only did she check out the BJ's Wholesale in Noblesville, Okotie bought a membership because of a new member incentive. "It was a no-brainer," she...
wfyi.org
New space at Hillside Art Center features work of local artist
The Indianapolis Art Center is bringing art classes and exhibitions to a new space called the Hillside Art Center -- just north of downtown. The inaugural exhibition will feature the work of local artist Gary Gee. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett spoke with Gee about his latest show called “Ground Breaking / Breaking Ground.”
Fox 59
Symphony premieres after 44 years
INDIANAPOLIS- The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra and the IU Archives of African American Music and Culture present the world premiere of jazz pianist Mickey Tucker’s 1978 Spiritual Collage: A Suite for Saxophone Quartet and Orchestra. More than forty years after it was composed, the piece will finally premiere Sunday. Dr....
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana
Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
