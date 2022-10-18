ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 59

Indiana Pork is a great way to eat healthy and support local farmers

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to make a healthy meal for the whole family while also supporting local farmers? Indiana Pork is the solution for you. Registered dietician Kim Galeaz joined Indy Now on Friday to speak on the local group of over 3,000 pork farmers based in the Hoosier state and the many meals you can create with their products.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

New food & gifts at this year’s Christkindlmarkt

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will have new food and gift options available for purchase during their 2022 season. Baumstriezel, or chimney cakes: A pastry roasted to a golden crisp and dressed with sugar, cinnamon or nuts. Lángos, also known as Hungarian fried bread: A common...
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

76th Irvington Halloween Festival kicks off this weekend

It’s one of the biggest and best holiday traditions this time of year in Central Indiana – the 76th annual Irvington Halloween festival. There’s a lot of fun activities starting this weekend that you can take part in. Kami Nielsen, the assistant Halloween festival director, as well...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Holiday Craft Shows

Get a jump on your holiday shopping, or pick up some handmade items or seasonal decor for yourself - you'll find it all at Morgan County area craft shows and bazaars. Churches, non-profits and other groups host several fun craft shows throughout the fall and holiday season. (See Fall Craft Fair information on our previous post for events in September and October.) Check our shopping listings for local boutiques, antique shops and more. Find an event below that fits your schedule, or check back for additions as we'll continue to update this list throughout the season. Keep an eye on our our event calendar as the season goes on for additional seasonal events. (Also see our local favorites page for ideas on where to eat when you're in the area!)
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

13th Hour Haunted House offers Indy frights and chills

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Halloween spooky season fully upon us, the Thirteenth Hour Haunted House in Indianapolis has all of your fright and fear needs met. 13th Hour Indy has specific, detailed workers trained to frighten and spook any attendee. With frightening makeup and costumes, creepy rooms and hallways and the most haunted vibes in Indiana, you are guaranteed to get the chills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Exotic animal shows right here in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Got a young animal lover with a birthday coming up? Looking for a unique team-building exercise? Silly Safaris has the answer for you. Based in Acton, Ind., Silly Safaris offers a wide variety of animals for shows and events, as well as trained animal handlers offering information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
AVON, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Downtown Fishers Is Livelier Than Ever

Rise and shine. The second location of Mornings Breakfast & Brunch is serving up breakfast with a zippy Latin American spin. The huevos rancheros are a dependable pick, but the eggs Benedict with chorizo and a carne asada skillet of marinated skirt steak, jalapeños, avocado, and habanero cheese are gaining fans in Fishers. 8235 E. 116th St., Ste. 245, 317-864-2408, morningsbb.com.
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake

It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Fox 59

Last 80 degree day of the year may still be ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite our first snow having occurred this week, our chances at reaching 80 degree before the winter are not over. It was 28 degrees in Indianapolis on Thursday morning; our first day under 30 this season. Jump ahead to Friday afternoon and the city was boasting a 75 degree high. This warming pattern has come thanks to a robust southerly wind, dry air, and a very sunny sky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

A Brand New Ice Skating Rink is Coming to Holliday Park this November

Holliday Park, one of Indy’s top parks, is getting ready to open its newest attraction: an outdoor ice skating rink. The Holliday Park Foundation recently announced plans for a new skating rink at Holliday Park. This new attraction will allow people to enjoy the park during the cold months and make it a new holiday tradition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night

The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Comparing Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club

INDIANAPOLIS — A new wholesale club in town means Julie Okotie is there. "I did want to come check it out," Okotie laughed. Not only did she check out the BJ's Wholesale in Noblesville, Okotie bought a membership because of a new member incentive. "It was a no-brainer," she...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

New space at Hillside Art Center features work of local artist

The Indianapolis Art Center is bringing art classes and exhibitions to a new space called the Hillside Art Center -- just north of downtown. The inaugural exhibition will feature the work of local artist Gary Gee. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett spoke with Gee about his latest show called “Ground Breaking / Breaking Ground.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Symphony premieres after 44 years

INDIANAPOLIS- The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra and the IU Archives of African American Music and Culture present the world premiere of jazz pianist Mickey Tucker’s 1978 Spiritual Collage: A Suite for Saxophone Quartet and Orchestra. More than forty years after it was composed, the piece will finally premiere Sunday. Dr....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Indianapolis, Indiana

Feel like your Indiana itinerary is missing a little special something? Exploring some of the best day trips from Indianapolis is a great place to start. Whether you’re looking to add bucket list experiences at epic state parks, take postcard-perfect photographs of dazzling natural landscapes, or get a taste of another iconic big American city, you’ll find them all in close proximity to Indiana’s capital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

