Pinterest is bringing popular music to Idea Pins, its TikTok-like feature
Pinterest is doubling down on its TikTok-style video feature by adding more music options through deals with record labels. The company announced deals today that will allow Pinterest users to add popular music to their video posts, called Idea Pins. The record labels participating are Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, Merlin, and BMG, according to a Pinterest blog post, and the available catalog includes music by artists like Ed Sheeran, Paramore, and Twenty One Pilots.
YouTube Premium’s family plan just got more expensive
A YouTube Premium family plan now costs $22.99 per month following a price hike, as reported by 9to5Google. The family tier offers benefits like ad-free viewing and background playback for you and up to five other people, and it now costs $5 more per month. The price change is already...
Snapchat Plus subscribers can now set their stories to run for an entire week
Snapchat is adding some new features today exclusively for its Snapchat Plus subscribers, which include custom notification sounds, colorful camera borders, and the ability to customize story expirations. Snapchat Plus, in case you’ve forgotten, is the company’s premium subscription tier that provides some exclusive features, with prices starting from $3.99 a month.
Twitter’s icons are getting a new look
Twitter is introducing a brand-new look for the icons used across the social network, the company confirmed in a thread on its design account on Friday. To my eyes, the icons use slightly thicker lines, and everything feels a bit more angular. “The goal was to create a cohesive set...
A tiny robot wand for your blinds
SwitchBot, the smart home company that takes robotics to places no one imagined, has come up with another ingenious gadget. The new $69 SwitchBot Blind Tilt launches today on Kickstarter, with orders expected to ship before Christmas. And, yes, it looks as ugly as you’d expect. But as an inexpensive way to replicate the benefits of smart shades, it’s a promising product.
Bluesky built a decentralized protocol for Twitter — and is working on an app that uses it
Bluesky, the project started within Twitter to create a decentralized social network, announced it’s getting closer to actually shipping an app. “Closer” is the operative word here, though. Bluesky only announced that it is building an app, that it’ll be called Bluesky, and that it will “be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol.” We still don’t have a release date, a feature list, or much of anything else.
Can Netflix reclaim the ‘Netflix for games’ crown from Xbox Game Pass?
Just a few weeks ago, Google publicly retreated from cloud gaming with the surprise announcement that it would be shutting down Stadia. By throwing in the towel, it seemed like Microsoft, which has made cloud gaming a perk but not its primary focus for Xbox, has the best chance at popular adoption, as it’s probably the closest thing to a “Netflix for video games” that we have so far. Amazon’s Luna doesn’t seem to be a big hit, and most people don’t seem aware of Nvidia’s GeForce Now.
I hope someone makes memes out of these funny animal photos
I learned today that there is a contest called the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, which selects the funniest animal photos submitted by professional and amateur photographers each year. The gallery of finalists includes some true gems, like a bear getting hit in the face by a fish, a zebra falling over, and a waving penguin.
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
Google’s new ad hub offers more control over the advertising it shows you
After announcing it back at Google I/O in May, Google is beginning to roll out a hub this week that it says will give you more control over which ads it shows you and what data it uses to target them. Once it rolls out, the My Ad Center hub will be accessible at myadcenter.google.com or via the three-dot menu button on ads shown in Google’s search, Discover, and YouTube services.
House of the Dragon’s season finale has leaked online, and HBO isn’t happy
House of the Dragon’s season finale is apparently following in Game of Thrones’ footsteps, leaking onto the internet a few days before it was meant to air. In a statement given to IGN and Variety, HBO says it’s “disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show” and is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”
250 million devices run Android Go — but the new version is more demanding
Google has announced that over a quarter of a billion devices that people use each month are running Android Go edition, which is designed for phones with limited storage and memory. However, the new version that Google announced on Wednesday, Android 13 Go, will require more power than its predecessors.
Adobe’s latest AI prototype gives even the worst dancers some impressive moves
Adobe will reveal a prototype AI project later today at Adobe Max 2022 that can convert a still image of a person into an animated dancer. Adobe says that all you need to do is load a full-body picture into Project Motion Mix, and the system will turn that individual into an AI-controlled puppet, animating new dance moves.
I went all in on eSIM and I have regrets
Before I set up the iPhone 14, I’d never used an eSIM. Whenever possible, I put my personal physical SIM card into whatever phone I’m reviewing rather than using a SIM provided by the manufacturer. When I’m done, my SIM comes out and goes right into the next phone that I’m testing — or, as a rare treat, into my personal iPhone 11. It’s a system that usually works just fine, but after reviewing the iPhone 14, those days are over. I ditched my physical SIM for eSIM when I set up the iPhone 14, embracing the chaos of a digital-only lifestyle. And I wish I hadn’t.
How to organize your Slack channels
If your workplace (or organization, or friends group, or whatever) is anything like mine, and you’ve used Slack for more than, say, a month, you have no doubt amassed a lot of channels (also known as conversations). This can result in a lot of scrolling — I mean, a lot of scrolling — to find the channel you want to use. You can also spend a lot of time trying to figure out which channels you need to pay attention to now and which ones you can save until later.
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro and select Nest products are $50 off today at Wellbots
You feel that? It’s Friday, and it’s time to take some good deal vibes into the weekend. Wellbots is currently discounting a bunch of great tech from Google, including the Pixel Buds Pro, Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, and the latest Nest Hub and Nest Mini — and frankly, they’re all bangers.
Netflix’s whimsical The School for Good and Evil is worth the price of admission
So long as there are literate young people trudging their way to school every morning, there’s always going to be an appetite for stories asking “what if the educational system, but magical?” That’s exactly the question author Soman Chainani’s The School for Good and Evil and Netflix’s new adaptation of the novel pose. Like all of the books in Chainani’s fairy tale-inspired YA series, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil both pulls deep from and pokes fun at the magical storybook canon with a tale about the many different forms love can take.
Amazon’s The Peripheral turns a piercing William Gibson novel into generic sci-fi
Of all William Gibson’s books — most of which are considered unadaptable for so many reasons — The Peripheral is arguably the most well-suited to the screen as a series. On its face, the 2014 novel comes ready to go with a compelling tale-of-two-worlds premise: rural, small-town America meets a post-apocalyptic, nanotech-fueled London that follows the god-given European tradition of seeking to colonize anything with a profitable heartbeat. It’s got ordinary people getting mixed up in powerful secrets, recognizable near-future technology, and a trademark barrage of Gibsononian terminology — klepts, polts, neoprims — that you pick up along the way from context and extrapolation. The book is considered one of Gibson’s more accessible and engaging works; sure, some of it hasn’t “held up” well over the years, but (and this is a hill I will die on) cyberpunk and its offshoots aren’t genres meant to age like fine wines.
You won’t need an Apple Watch to try Fitness Plus starting October 24th
Soon, you won’t need an Apple Watch to close your rings. Starting October 24th, anyone with an iPhone updated to iOS 16.1 can subscribe to Apple’s Fitness Plus service. Folks who buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV can also get a free three-month trial. But if you aren’t keen on buying a new gadget, Apple is also working with SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health to help users sign up at no extra cost.
Elon Musk’s frisky earnings call touched on the Cybertruck, Twitter, and the future of Tesla
For a guy who once said he wasn’t going to be on many future earnings calls, Elon Musk has a hard time staying away. Last night, Tesla reported its third quarter earnings, and Musk was front and center, making boastful claims about his company’s future (bigger than Apple and Saudi Aramco), dropping hints about Tesla’s next vehicle platform, hyping the much-delayed Cybertruck, and even offering some commentary on his on-again, off-again deal to buy Twitter.
