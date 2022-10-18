ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rmc.edu

Taylor-Cornejo Appointed Inaugural John B. Werner Fellow in the Liberal Arts

Randolph-Macon College President Robert R. Lindgren and Provost Dr. Alisa J. Rosenthal have announced the appointment of Dr. Elías Taylor-Cornejo, Assistant Professor of Biology, as the inaugural John B. Werner Fellow in the Liberal Arts. The John B. Werner Fellowship in the Liberal Arts is awarded to an accomplished...
