Wausau, WI

NTC continuing ed programs earn national certification for success

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College’s Workforce Training + Professional Development team has been recognized with National Program Certification by the Learning Resources Network, the leading association in continuing education, NTC recently announced.

The recognition is part of a yearlong data analysis that resulted in the certification of the continuing education programs that NTC’s WTPD team provides to area employers and learners.

To receive certification, NTC had to submit a set of data to LERN and update that data each year. “The data represent the most important ratios in our field,” said William Draves, president of LERN. “A program not only has to calculate the data, but in doing so understand the critical role it plays in successful continuing education programs and decision making, as well as improving performance.”

To learn more about NTC’s Workforce Training + Professional Development team and services, visit www.ntc.edu/wtpd. More information about the LERN Program Certification can be found at www.lern.org.

