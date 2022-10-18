UK beer delivery drivers to strike as low supplies could hit pubs during World Cup

Beer delivery drivers across the UK are set to strike for five days, with the Unite union warning of disruption to pub supplies.

Around 1,000 GXO drivers will go on strike from 31 October until 4 November in a dispute over pay.

GXO delivers around 40 per cent of all UK beer, supplying pubs and other venues with the likes of Heineken, Stonegate, Admiral Taverns and Shepherd Neame.

Pub supplies could be impacted ahead of the World Cup , which starts on 20 November. The drivers will also begin a continuous overtime ban next week on 24 October.

Unite said workers had rejected a 5 per cent pay offer.

“Any disruption to the UK’s beer supplies is entirely the result of GXO’s greed,” Unite national officer for food, drink and agriculture, Joe Clarke, said. “It must return to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham told the Times : “Once again, a company that is making hundreds of millions in profits is asking workers to take a [real-terms] pay cut.

“And GXO goes even further. They want to cut sick pay too. This is a shocking way to treat your workforce. GXO can easily afford to pay fairly and Unite is determined to see that they do.

“Our members have the union’s absolute support in taking strike action for a fair pay rise.”

A spokesperson for GXO said the US-based logistics company’s offer was “significantly above” 5 per cent and did not impact sick pay.

“We are extremely disappointed that the union has rejected our proposal, which is highly competitive and follows an above-inflation annual pay raise last year.”

GXO said it had plans in place to minimise any impact on customers in the event of a strike.