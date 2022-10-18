Man arrested for trying to break into Southwest Florida home with machete

Cape Coral, FL - A man's been arrested after police found him trying to break into a Southwest Florida home while armed with a machete.

Police arrested Matthew Ditter on October 15th after responding to the 2100 block of SW 12th Lane in Cape Coral.

When police arrived, they found Ditter shouting from a garage window for officers to shoot him.

Authorities say Ditter continued breaking windows and more objects inside the garage with his hands.

When Ditter finally opened the garage door, police used a K-9 officer to detain him.

Police say Ditter was covered in bleach and gasoline when officers reached him.

According to his arrest report, Ditter had a dispute at his residence and became "irate," then grabbed a machete and baseball bat and made his way to the victim's residence, which he tried to enter for unknown reasons.

The homeowner told police Ditter was screaming that he would kill everyone inside the home.

Ditter was transported to Lee County Jail on charges of burglary of a structure armed, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six counts criminal mischief, and resisting without violence.