ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Man arrested for trying to break into Southwest Florida home with machete

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yyIh_0idvLv6r00

Cape Coral, FL - A man's been arrested after police found him trying to break into a Southwest Florida home while armed with a machete.

Police arrested Matthew Ditter on October 15th after responding to the 2100 block of SW 12th Lane in Cape Coral.

When police arrived, they found Ditter shouting from a garage window for officers to shoot him.

Authorities say Ditter continued breaking windows and more objects inside the garage with his hands.

When Ditter finally opened the garage door, police used a K-9 officer to detain him.

Police say Ditter was covered in bleach and gasoline when officers reached him.

According to his arrest report, Ditter had a dispute at his residence and became "irate," then grabbed a machete and baseball bat and made his way to the victim's residence, which he tried to enter for unknown reasons.

The homeowner told police Ditter was screaming that he would kill everyone inside the home.

Ditter was transported to Lee County Jail on charges of burglary of a structure armed, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six counts criminal mischief, and resisting without violence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

3 Texas men caught stealing dollar bills from hurricane-hit bar

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Picking through discarded trash set out for pickup may be distasteful, but it’s often not a crime. But venturing onto someone’s property without permission and going through whatever’s there?. Not so fast. Three Texas men found out that cops in Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Punta Gorda condo complex after neighbor hears explosion

Two units at a condominium complex in Punta Gorda were engulfed in flames after an explosion was heard early Friday morning. The fire occurred at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave., where a neighbor says an explosion was heard around 6 a.m. The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department arrived at the scene. According to them, the fire has been brought under control.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person dies in a five vehicle crash in Collier County

Car parts scattered everywhere after a five-car crash claims the life of one of the people involved. The crash happened at Old U.S. 41 in Collier County and shut down northbound lanes on U.S. 41 for hours. The car with the most substantial damage was reduced to mangled metal and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tuesday’s Child, a boat a couple called home, sank after Ian

A Vietnam veteran and his wife are putting the pieces of their lives back together after Hurricane Ian. They lived full-time on a boat docked at the Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers, which Ian destroyed. People who live on their boats no longer have a place to call home.
FORT MYERS, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy