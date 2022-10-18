ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough recalled

By Michael Reiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. ( WKBN ) – Some Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough has been recalled, according to a recall notice issued by Nestlé USA .

The notice, shared by the Food and Drug Administration, initiated a voluntary recall Thursday of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The FDA said that the cookie dough was produced between June 2022 and September 2022. The dough was distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5n1o_0idvLnIH00
Courtesy: FDA.gov

Customers who purchased the cookie dough should not eat it, Nestlé USA said, but rather return it for a replacement or refund. No other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by the recall.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

