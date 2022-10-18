Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.

