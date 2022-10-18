Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
Is it Time to Think About Reserving Eagles Super Bowl Tickets?
The Eagles are cruising into their bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFL. They are 6-0, with Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on the other side in a 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 on Oct. 30. Not many probably expected that kind of perfect...
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room OL Andre James
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of their bye-week at a disappointing 1-4, but this team hasn't quit on each other, or themselves and they are ready to rebound this weekend. I spoke exclusively in the locker room with C Andre James about the bye-week, the Houston Texans,...
Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
Chiefs-49ers: Christian McCaffrey has faced KC just once, but it was a superb effort
If Christian McCaffrey, traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday, gets on the field right away for his new team, it will mark his second career appearance against the Chiefs. And like the first one, it would come as a bit of a surprise to...
Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are set to face off with the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in a rematch of last year's opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The game is expected to feature two of the game's best players, in Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic. While the top talent should be available for both sides in this game, there are some injuries to report for each team.
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
American League Playoffs: 2022 Schedule, Pairings, Results in Real Time
The pairings are now set for the American League Championship Series, with the top seeds advancing to the best-of-7 series. The ALCS starts in Wednesday night with the Houston Astros hosting the New York Yankees. Here is the full schedule, with game times and TV information, plus starting pitchers.
