Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Is it Time to Think About Reserving Eagles Super Bowl Tickets?
The Eagles are cruising into their bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFL. They are 6-0, with Pittsburgh Steelers waiting on the other side in a 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 on Oct. 30. Not many probably expected that kind of perfect...
‘Atlanta System’: A Look Behind Falcons Coach Arthur Smith’s ‘Tough’ Offense
Atlanta Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith arrived in Jan. 2021 with a reputation. Smith spent the previous two years as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator, leading a top-3 rushing offense in both campaigns and fielding the third-best overall offense in 2020. And yet, Smith's first season at the helm showed...
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Has $1000 Risk-Free Bet Offer That’s A Slam Dunk
Lakers News: Lakers Honor Dodgers Legend At Home Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to an L.A. sports luminary during their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. The late great Vin Scully, who passed away on August 2nd of this year at the age of 94, was the Los Angeles Dodgers' play-caller for a whopping 67 seasons, from 1950-2016. That's right, he called games for the club when it was still the Brooklyn Dodgers. He was on the call for six of the Dodgers' seven World Series titles, his last being the 1988 championship over the "Bash Brothers"-era Oakland Athletics.
Dodgers News: Fans Give Their Thoughts Of Their Worse NLDS Loss
The MLB postseason is still roaring through but the Dodgers losing in the NLDS is still the talk of the town. The Dodgers were poised for greatness before ultimately being shut down and the disappointment among fans is apparent. Fans took to the polls to help decide which NLDS loss...
Chiefs-49ers: Christian McCaffrey has faced KC just once, but it was a superb effort
If Christian McCaffrey, traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers late Thursday, gets on the field right away for his new team, it will mark his second career appearance against the Chiefs. And like the first one, it would come as a bit of a surprise to...
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
Lakers News: Can L.A. Survive A Brutal Early Schedule?
The Lakers are off to a rocky start after dropping their first two games of the season. It seems the only way to go from here is up, but looking deeper at the Lakers schedule presents an extremely daunting task early into the season. This may be a sign for...
WNBA Coach Curt Miller Is Just the Spark L.A. Needs
In 2016, when Curt Miller took over as the coach of the Sun, he inherited stewardship of a WNBA franchise that had missed three consecutive postseasons. On Friday, the Sparks announced Miller as their next coach, hoping for a similar turnaround, with the 54-year-old leaving Connecticut having made six consecutive playoff appearances and the Finals in two of its last four campaigns.
