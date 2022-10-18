Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Freeze Warning for Indiana, warming up starting Thursday
Mostly clear tonight with a low of 27. Mostly sunny and Thursday. Freeze Warning for our Indiana counties from midnight to 10 am EDT. Criteria is different in our Illinois counties, so no warning issued. 60s Thursday, then a stretch of 70 degree weather through Monday. The week looks great,...
22 WSBT
First snowfall of season seen in spots
The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
wrtv.com
GasBuddy predicts some Indiana gas prices could fall below $3 next year
Ind. — A new analysis from GasBuddy found that gas prices are falling in Indiana, and could drop below $3 by next spring. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Analyst, tells WRTV that after restoration and maintenance at two nearby refineries in Whiting, Indiana and Oregon, Ohio, Indianapolis gas prices have dropped. Both refineries were damaged by fires.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
95.3 MNC
Indiana’s September jobs report shows little change from August
Indiana’s unemployment rate in September remains at 2.8%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in September stands at 3.5%, compared to 3.7% in August. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate held at 63.4% in September, remaining above the national rate...
abc57.com
Indiana State Police investigate single-vehicle Toll Road crash that kills one
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Troopers responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a bridge and caught fire Friday morning at 4:28 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 99.5, according to the Indiana State Police. The crash happened approximately two miles west of the Bristol exit. Initial...
fox32chicago.com
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
95.3 MNC
I&M grant applications now open for Indiana, Michigan teachers
Teachers across Indiana Michigan Power’s 30 county service area in Indiana and Michigan can now apply for grants for the 2023-2024 school year. American Electric Power’s, I&M’s parent company, Teacher Vision Grant Program supports innovative projects and teachers while enhancing the student academic experience. Nearly $8,000 from...
cbs4indy.com
This is the top-rated fast food in Indiana
(CBS4) They call it fast food for a reason. It’s an easy stop on the way home or during your short lunch break. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the top-rated fast-food chains in every state. For Indiana, Chick-Fil-A was number one. KTLA reports researchers determined the rankings by...
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that […]
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
WISH-TV
RSV may have mutated into a more harmful strain; could explain infant hospitalization surge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The troubling surge of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus cases has doctors concerned, parents on high alert and some Indiana hospitals overwhelmed. The respiratory infection appears to have hit infants harder and faster this year compared to previous ones leaving doctors struggling to understand why. “It’s speculation...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of their own — K9 Zeus. According to ISP, Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who was on patrol for the last year with Trooper Logan Hensley on the Indiana Toll Road. Previously,...
Indiana school district orders teachers to remove 'political' posters from classrooms
The Lake Central School Corporation in St, John, Indiana has ordered that teachers remove posters from classrooms that are intended to encourage acceptance.
Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
