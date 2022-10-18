Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office creates a ‘softer’ space for crime victims
As an investigator with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Andrea DiCicco has interviewed many survivors of violent crimes. When she heard about specially designed rooms that foster physical and psychological safety, she knew she wanted to create such a space within the sheriff’s office. So DiCicco applied for...
Man jailed for allegedly having guns, selling drugs near Robeson County school
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested Tuesday in Robeson County allegedly had guns and sold drugs near a school in the Shannon community, authorities said. Michael Locklear, 58, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies, drug-enforcement investigators SWAT team members seized oxycodone, marijuana, seven firearms and drug paraphernalia while searching a home in the 9100 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man to spend 7 years in prison for selling drugs after serving 12 years for murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 7 years (84 months) in prison for distributing methamphetamine. 32-year-old Anthony Jackson was released from North Carolina State prison in January 2021 after serving an approximately 12-year sentence for Second Degree Murder before recently receiving the latest ruling.
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
cbs17
2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
wpde.com
Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
WECT
Man sentenced to seven years in prison for methamphetamine distribution
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Jackson was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, per a U.S. Department of Justice release. Jackson, a 32-year-old resident of Wilmington, allegedly sold an undercover agent 27 grams of actual methamphetamine. Law enforcement also...
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
Lumberton man charged with death of stepdad
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his stepdad, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick K. McMillan, 47, of Lumberton, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found Strickland dead in […]
WECT
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, 15-year-old Jacob Freshwater was last seen in the Cardinal Pointe area of Shallotte wearing blue jeans, a red and blue hoodie, and white tennis shoes.
Scotland County woman charged with murder after death of 2-year-old
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with murder in connection with a 2-year-old child’s death that occurred in December 2020, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Monica Worth, 21, was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday, according to a news release. Deputies responded to a call in reference to an […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for Bladen County man missing since 2021
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been over a year and a half since Brandon McDonald was reported missing by his father on March 25, 2021, but the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search. Officers say they are actively investigating the case and any leads...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
wfxb.com
The Identity Of The Pedestrian Killed In Green Sea Has Been Released
The identity has been released of a pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run incident early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision occurred on Highway 410 near Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling West on SC 410 when it struck the victim. The coroner...
1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Saint Anna Road in the Pembroke area, according to a report on WMBF News. Investigators said the one-year-old left a...
Comments / 0