UPDATE: The child found wandering earlier this morning has been identified. We thank the public and the media for its assistance in spreading the word. – Elkhart Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male juvenile found wandering early Friday morning, Oct. 21, in the area of Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street in Elkhart.

ELKHART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO