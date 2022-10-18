Read full article on original website
666die
4d ago
dude they just was 3 people out 4 million people who just walk 🚶♀️ across our secure borders..
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
abc57.com
Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly stealing cellphone
A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a customer dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino. Surveillance video from the casino that showed the suspect, Justin Debroka, pick up the phone right after the owner dropped it. Officers arrived, Wednesday, and tracked the suspect...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy
ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
abc57.com
Goshen police respond to one-person shooting Saturday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Police were dispatched to 1914 Elkhart Road at 3:05 a.m. Saturday to respond to multiple reports that someone had been shot, according to the Goshen Police Department. Officers discovered a 24-year-old white man on the scene who had been shot several times. The identity of the individual...
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Department posts picture of suspect vehicle involved in thefts
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department has posted a picture on their Facebook page of a pick up truck that they say was involved in the theft of a 2006 Honda Element and then the theft of the catalytic converter from the car. The...
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman, 33, arrested after alleged hit-and-run injury crash
A Goshen woman was arrested for a suspected hit-and-run. Police in Goshen were called around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, to the 2200 block of West Wilden Avenue where they found a 40-year-old man was found to have a laceration to his head. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital.
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022. In this week’s segment, everyone you see is a Fast Five Feature, meaning they’re some of our most-wanted fugitives, due to the seriousness of their crimes. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these...
95.3 MNC
Three people taken to hospital after chase involving stolen car
Three people ended up in the hospital after a chase involving a stolen car. The pursuit happened late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20, in the area of Pike and 2nd Street in Goshen. By the time it ended, the suspects crashed into two vehicles, sending an 86-year-old woman to the hospital...
95.3 MNC
UPDATE: Boy found wandering in Elkhart has been identified
UPDATE: The child found wandering earlier this morning has been identified. We thank the public and the media for its assistance in spreading the word. – Elkhart Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male juvenile found wandering early Friday morning, Oct. 21, in the area of Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street in Elkhart.
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department in Michigan is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run that has left a White Pigeon pedestrian fighting for his life. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, on U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive. First responders arrived...
95.3 MNC
Crime Stoppers asking you to view video in hopes of getting tips about South Bend shooting
The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Huey Street on May 12. This new video shared with Michiana Crime Stoppers depicts the scene on Huey Street...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
95.3 MNC
Man believed to be at homicide scene charged with illegal possession of machine gun
A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with illegal possession of a machine gun. It was back on Oct. 6 when South Bend Police responded to Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
wtvbam.com
White Pigeon man suffers life threatening injuries in St. Joseph County hit-and-run
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 33-year-old White Pigeon man suffered what were described as life threatening injuries on Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive which then left the scene. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports the hit...
Comments / 10