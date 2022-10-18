NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – A gravesite at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery is prepped and ready as Northampton Borough's Reiter family has been waiting nearly 73 years to fill it. At age 17, Edward Reiter dropped out of high school and joined the U.S. Army. Less than a year later, he was part of the first U.S. ground troops deployed to Korea. Less than a week in Korea, he went MIA.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO