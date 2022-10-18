ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence

PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
PEMBROKE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland Health selects new board members

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
LAURINBURG, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands

SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
LAURINBURG, NC

