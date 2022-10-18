Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
‘A huge grain of salt:’ Why do so many companies receiving incentives from NC fail to meet job goals?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Apple to Wolfspeed, a steady stream of companies lately have made grand pronouncements of hundreds of jobs, sparkling new facilities, and a jolt of energy for the economy. But some new data from the state seems to indicate North Carolinians might not want to get too excited too soon. “I […]
Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence
PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
South Carolina food processor to build NC facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85...
‘Widely ignored’: Law enforcement in NC are not following protections for drug users, study says
CHARLOTTE — A new study shows law enforcement in North Carolina aren’t following some legal protections provided for drug users by the state’s syringe service programs. The initiative gives clean needles to people who use drugs as a way to prevent disease and encourage treatment. Channel 9′s...
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
nsjonline.com
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
sandhillssentinel.com
440 jobs coming to Scotland Co. as food processing company expands
SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 18. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our...
Chadbourn high school designated historic property
CHADBOURN, N.C. — Westside High School in Chadbourn, Columbus County, was designated as a historic property on Oct. 18. &ldqu
Big item purchases at North Carolina State Fair require patience, experts say
Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the fairgrounds this year for food, rides, and, of course, deals from local vendors.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update North Carolina residents could get more than $2,900 per month.Karolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Love for mowing lawns creates relationships in North Carolina
It's not always easy making that first introduction. While someone may be just one house away, those first words, "Hi, my name is…" can be hard to spit out.
Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November
LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
AW SHUCKS: Richmond County industries thanked with oyster roast
ROCKINGHAM — Manufacturing leaders from across Richmond County were treated to steamed oysters at the Richmond County Airport Thursday evening for the annual Industry Appreciation event. The annual shindig is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development as a “thank you” to the largest local...
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
