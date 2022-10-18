ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

AmCap picks up suburban Chicago shopping center for $19M

There’s a shopping spree for shopping centers in the Chicago area. AmCap, the Connecticut-based private equity real estate firm acquired the 107,000-square-foot Liberty Square, which features a 54,500-square-foot Jewel-Osco grocery store, in the northwest suburb Wauconda for $18.7 million from Broad Reach Retail Partners, according to Lake County records. Broad Reach bought the property for $14.1 million in 2017.
CHICAGO, IL
Factory, hotel and water park proposed for Calumet Country Club

Ambitious plans have been pitched that would transform the Calumet Country Club in Homewood into a mixed-use development with a factory, hotel, restaurant and indoor water park. Vince Bass and Jerry Lewis with Catalyst Consulting outlined the firm’s redevelopment concept for the 130-acre property at 2136 175th Street, the Daily...
HOMEWOOD, IL
September slowdown hits Chicago housing sales harder

Mortgage interest rates are taking a toll on Chicago’s housing market. In the Chicago metro area, home sales last month dropped 22 percent year-over-year, while prices continue to rise. “The number of sales always drops this time of year in the Chicago area, but I think it’s quite a...
CHICAGO, IL
Carpentersville residents protest industrial development

Some residents of the northern Chicago suburb of Carpentersville aren’t happy about an industrial development in their community. About 50 people gathered outside the Carpentersville village hall to speak out against a potential project that would bring 1 million square feet of warehouses to the almost 90 acres at the southeast corner of Randall and Binnie roads, the Daily Herald reported.
CARPENTERSVILLE, IL
These real estate players gave to Lightfoot last quarter

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got about $300,000 of the more than $1 million she raised in contributions last quarter from real estate industry players, a group that includes Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts, developer Fred Latsko, and Phillip Ciaccio, who’s behind the private equity real estate firm Domus Group.
CHICAGO, IL
Downtown Aurora says casino move could be good

A casino’s move out of Aurora’s downtown gained some key cheerleaders. After Jay Snowden pitched the idea of moving the Hollywood Casino out of downtown Aurora, local business owners and an alderman who say the move would be a change for the better, the Daily Herald reported. Last...
AURORA, IL

