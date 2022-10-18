A former teammate has become the latest to blast quarterback Russell Wilson amid the Denver Broncos' uninspiring 2-4 start. "This is Football 101," retired offensive weapon Michael Robinson said about Wilson and the Broncos during an edition of the "Total Access" NFL Network program, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "My 13-year-old son understands how to redirect an offensive line. And Russell understands how to do that, too. This is what hits home with me. When you call him a robot. How can you stand up there, you know the offense looks like this, you know all these questions around here about you and the offense, and you just say, 'We need to execute better, let’s ride.'"

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO