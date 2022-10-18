ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022

Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Winnebago Industries WGO posted Q4 earnings of $82.61 million, an increase from Q3 of 29.53%. Sales dropped to $1.18 billion, a 19.14% decrease between quarters. Winnebago Industries earned $117.22 million, and sales totaled $1.46 billion in Q3. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is...
NASDAQ

JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'

Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
NASDAQ

4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
NASDAQ

Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now

I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more

(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
NASDAQ

Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders

Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
NASDAQ

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
NASDAQ

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
NASDAQ

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.58, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.99%...
NASDAQ

Danaher Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding...

