Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
NASDAQ
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
All things considered, it could have been worse. While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Still, there are clear pockets of problems. While it's not...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
Winnebago Industries Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Winnebago Industries WGO posted Q4 earnings of $82.61 million, an increase from Q3 of 29.53%. Sales dropped to $1.18 billion, a 19.14% decrease between quarters. Winnebago Industries earned $117.22 million, and sales totaled $1.46 billion in Q3. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested Capital is...
2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street
Analysts' estimates suggest these companies are poised to take off
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
This payments processor is one of the most dominant components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Target shares could climb 24% as the retailer steers through economic and inventory challenges, Jefferies says
Target shares rose Tuesday after Jefferies said it sees big upside in the retailer's stock price. The company was upgraded to a buy rating, with a price target of $185, or roughly 20% above current levels. Jefferies also rated Walmart a buy and sees both companies outperforming amid economic challenges.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
NASDAQ
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
NASDAQ
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Tesla is at a 'fork in the road' as EV competition heats up. Here's what the company's 3rd-quarter earnings have to show to woo investors, according to Wedbush.
"For Musk the clock has struck midnight for the Street to stop the excuses and noise... now is the time to execute," Wedbush said.
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.58, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.99%...
NASDAQ
Danaher Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.55 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding...
Comments / 0