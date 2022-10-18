ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Tanking? Panthers positioned for No. 1 pick after CMC trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some might say it’s a rebuild. Others might go so far as to call it tanking. Either way, the Carolina Panthers, who've already fired a coach this season and own the NFL's worst record at 1-5, are now well positioned to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — and land the franchise quarterback they’ve coveted for years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Oklahoma State eager for postseason run after 1-year ban

Oklahoma State has the postseason in its sights after being banned last season. The NCAA punished the Cowboys after former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 so he could help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Evans was arrested as part of a federal corruption investigation in 2017, and he pleaded guilty in 2019.
Citrus County Chronicle

Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason. Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season, general manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nuggets coach Michael Malone so appreciates Nikola Jokic taking over a game and leading the way on both ends. Jokic had his 77th career triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and Denver edged Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy