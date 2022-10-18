ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished

PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins

PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Wildhorse grants $20k to Pendleton Salvation Army

PENDLETON — A recent grant from Wildhorse Foundation is going to help a lot of people, according to Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton. “This means a lot for our organization in bringing food and utilities to people who don’t have it,” he said.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation

MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

Tomato gardeners, grape growers thankful for wam fall weather

ATHENA — Gardeners, grape and grain growers have enjoyed the warm fall weather in Northeastern Oregon, but the unusual warmth is about to end, according to the National Weather Service. “Our tomatoes typically would have frozen by now,” backyard gardener George Oblisk of Athena said. “We’re usually left with...
ATHENA, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food

PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Walla Walla school board is tops in the state

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Directors was named the State of Washington's School Board of the Year at its October, 18, meeting. This is the first time in school district history that Walla Walla has received this state recognition. "This acknowledgement highlights ways we have...
WALLA WALLA, WA
EDNPub

Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase holds EV test-drive in Pendleton

PENDLETON — Are electric tractors the future of farm mobility? The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase provided a glimpse at that possibility Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center during the 2022 Fall Energy Symposium. The showcase had two electric SUVs available for test drives, a 2022 Chevy Bolt...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed

SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
MEACHAM, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy