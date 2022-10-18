Read full article on original website
Umatilla County grants $200,000 to youth sports projects in Pendleton and Hermiston
PENDLETON — Two sports projects for youths in Pendleton and Hermiston received $100,000 grants via Umatilla County. The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Pendleton, unanimously voted to authorize two $100,000 grants from the American Rescue Plan’s $2 million Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund for the facilities.
nbcrightnow.com
Pendleton Flour Mill fire wreckage to be demolished
PENDLETON, Ore. — The fire that destroyed the Pendleton Flour Mill is still routinely checked for hot spots by the Pendleton Fire Department as demolition is discussed. NorthStar Demolition and Remediation Inc. are assessing the site for demolition, according to PFD. PFD was at the scene of the fire...
Preparation to demolish Pendleton Flour Mill begins
PENDLETON — The burnt portions of the Pendleton flour mill are set to be demolished, and a team from Northstar Demolition and Remediation Inc. was at the mill Thursday, Oct. 20 assessing the site and planning the demolition. Matt Chambers, vice president of operations for Northstar Demolition and Remediation...
New coffee shop in Pasco plans Grand Opening for this weekend
PASCO, Wash. — A new coffee shop in the Tri-Cities aims to grow and expand the availability of caffeinated beverages and delicious food. Swigg Coffee Bar’s flagship location is in Pasco on the corner of Road 100 and Chapel Bill Boulevard. Owners say Swigg Coffee Bar is, “a fresh spirited coffee company that offers coffee from a locally sourced small batch...
Wildhorse grants $20k to Pendleton Salvation Army
PENDLETON — A recent grant from Wildhorse Foundation is going to help a lot of people, according to Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton. “This means a lot for our organization in bringing food and utilities to people who don’t have it,” he said.
nbcrightnow.com
More than 2,000 lost power in Kennewick area
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 5:52 p.m. Benton PUD has updated that around 200 customers are still currently without power, the rest have had power restored. Crews still do not know why the power outage occurred. OCTOBER 21, 2022 4:09 p.m. More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Kennewick...
Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation
MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago
Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
Tomato gardeners, grape growers thankful for wam fall weather
ATHENA — Gardeners, grape and grain growers have enjoyed the warm fall weather in Northeastern Oregon, but the unusual warmth is about to end, according to the National Weather Service. “Our tomatoes typically would have frozen by now,” backyard gardener George Oblisk of Athena said. “We’re usually left with...
‘Plagued’ by problems, Tri-Cities Animal Shelter now under city of Pasco control
Years of overcrowding, sick animals and a lack of stable veterinary care led to continuing problems.
Confusion about ‘Best-By’ dates can lead to tossing of good food
PASCO, Wash. — With inflation causing food prices to increase, something people are looking for is a way to make their dollars go just a bit further. ‘Best-by’ dates might be causing some avoidable costly confusion. If you find yourself bringing your meals to the trashcan when best-by dates close in, a local organization said those dates are actually misleading....
nbcrightnow.com
Four car crash causes road closures on W 10th Ave and S Union St in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are on scene of a four car crash on W10th Ave and S Union St. One of the vehicles is a KPD car. At this time, westbound and eastbound lanes are closed off to traffic. In a Facebook post, KPD says to expect delays if traveling...
nbcrightnow.com
Groundbreaking held for new Umatilla County Fire Station
Umatilla County Fire District 1 held a groundbreaking for its new Station 24 in Stanfield. It thanked the community for its support, especially in passing the bond in May 2021.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla school board is tops in the state
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Directors was named the State of Washington's School Board of the Year at its October, 18, meeting. This is the first time in school district history that Walla Walla has received this state recognition. "This acknowledgement highlights ways we have...
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
Tri-City Herald death notices Oct. 17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Enterprise zone deal with Amazon reduces cost of Umatilla school bond
UMATILLA — The Umatilla School District and city of Umatilla in a press release Wednesday, Oct. 19, announced their partnerships with Amazon Data Services is helping lower the amount taxpayers would pay when supporting the school district’s proposal of a new construction bond. The district is asking voters...
Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase holds EV test-drive in Pendleton
PENDLETON — Are electric tractors the future of farm mobility? The Electric Vehicle Mobile Showcase provided a glimpse at that possibility Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Pendleton Convention Center during the 2022 Fall Energy Symposium. The showcase had two electric SUVs available for test drives, a 2022 Chevy Bolt...
elkhornmediagroup.com
A Horseshoe Pack wolf is killed
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that a wolf from the Horseshoe Wolf Pack in the Meacham area has been trapped and lethally removed on private land where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared, non-breeding, adult male. It was taken by USDA Wildlife Services acting as the agent for the livestock producer.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
