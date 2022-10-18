Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Car smashes into a BevMo! in Studio City; 4 possibly hurt, including 3 kids
LOS ANGELES - A Studio City liquor store is picking up the pieces after a car smashed into the building Friday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at a BevMo! on West Ventura Boulevard around 4 p.m. The crash left an adult and three children possibly hurt, according to LAFD.
Traffic Collision Involves Caltrans Vehicle Blocking Closed Lanes on 710 Freeway
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Caltrans vehicle in a work zone on the 710 Freeway late Thursday night, Oct. 20, in the city of Long Beach. California Highway Patrol received a call around 11:30 p.m. of a traffic collision on the North 710 Freeway just south of the 91 Freeway.
1 Person Died, 1 Other Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of 25th Street East and Avenue S at around 9 p.m.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
Vehicle Crashes Down Hillside in La Habra Heights, 1 Injured
La Habra Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A crashed vehicle located down a steep hillside in La Habra Heights, left one victim injured Wednesday night. Los Angeles… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Down Hillside in La Habra Heights, 1 Injured"
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed in Early Morning Brentwood House Fire
One person was killed early Thursday in a Brentwood house fire. The fire was reported in the 400 block of South Cliffwood Avenue at about 6 a.m. Firefighters found the person dead on the first floor of the two-story building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Details about the...
Woman killed in 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills
A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:28 a.m. to the northbound 101 Freeway and the Shoup Avenue off ramp where they discovered an SUV had driven off the freeway and crashed down an embankment, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The CHP reported that three people were trapped underneath the vehicle and the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to assist in freeing them from the wreckage.According to the CHP, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, up to 90 mph, when it struck the center divider before landing in the embankment.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on her identity was not immediately available.Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to media reports.The freeway lanes are expected to be closed from Topanga Canyon Boulevard through Woodland Hills for several hours while police investigate the crash.
Car slams into big rig on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; driver killed
A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped […]
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed during traffic collision in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. The collision was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. Wednesday and deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the corner of 25th Street East and Avenue S where they learned one vehicle was stopped at a traffic light and the other was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Avenue S when it struck the vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light from behind.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 75 investigations. Domestic Violence. October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified
A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
foxla.com
Minor released from hospital after emergency, not overdose, Inglewood SD says
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A minor is released from the hospital after earlier reports suggested they may have suffered an overdose in Inglewood. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from Morningside High School around 2:15 p.m. Friday. Officials did not say if the person being rushed to the hospital was a student or if they had any affiliation with the school.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large
A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
2urbangirls.com
Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
theavtimes.com
Man found dead in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who was found dead in the Palmdale area Monday morning has been identified. He was 49-year-old Luis Hinojosa, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Hinojosa’s death was reported around 7:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according...
Man found fatally shot to death in Huntington Park
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning Thursday in Huntington Park. Police were dispatched to the scene located in the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. after learning that a shooting had occurred.When they arrived, they found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no suspect information immediately available. Huntington Park Police Department officers are being assisted in the investigation by detectives from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
