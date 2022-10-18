A newly-enacted State program for collecting so-called “forever chemicals” is being welcomed by local firefighters. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that it has begun collecting waste firefighting foam from fire departments around the state. Those foams have long depended upon PFAS chemicals, which do a very good job helping to suppress fires, but at the same time pose a health risk to humans. PFAS also linger in the environment – and the human body – indefinitely, and as such have been restricted to emergency use only. Departments have been transitioning away from foams containing PFAS and, when their use is needed, extra cleanup steps are required.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO