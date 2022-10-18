EDITOR”S NOTE – This is the conclusion of a four-part series on the history of WIRO. Part one is available here. Click here for part two. Part three is available here. Kenneth H. Auble met Rose A. Harris while he was working at a radio station in Marion. He was from nearby Orrville, Marion was her hometown. They were both 21.

IRONTON, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO