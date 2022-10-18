Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ironton Tribune
Don Conner
Don Ralph Conner, 75, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky. He is survived by wife, Kathleen “Kathy” (Turley) Conner. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Steve Harvey. In lieu...
Ironton Tribune
Patricia Cartmell
Patricia “Patty” A. Cartmell, 74, of Ironton, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her residence. Patty was born Aug. 1, 1948, a daughter to the late Helen (Abrams) and Alvin Hannahs. She was a graduate of Ironton High School and attended Christ...
Ironton Tribune
Sweets and spirits
Portsmouth, Ohio, celebrated National Donut Day (June 4) earlier this year with opening of a tasty new business — the first Donut Distillery franchise. “The first three days we sold 15,000 donuts,” said Donut Distillery owner Nate Hinze. “We ran out of supplies and had to close that Monday to go to Louisville to pick up another shipment of ingredients.”
Ironton Tribune
A consummate radio man
EDITOR”S NOTE – This is the conclusion of a four-part series on the history of WIRO. Part one is available here. Click here for part two. Part three is available here. Kenneth H. Auble met Rose A. Harris while he was working at a radio station in Marion. He was from nearby Orrville, Marion was her hometown. They were both 21.
Ironton Tribune
Next phase begins on KDMC ER
ASHLAND, Ky. — For the past several weeks, work on a new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center has been proceeding mostly behind the scenes. But now, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets will be permanently closed as work ramps up on the new project, slated to open in late 2024.
Ironton Tribune
Editorial: Making a real difference
On Thursday, a ceremony took place at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton that showed that a second chance is possible and that a new way of tackling the addiction crisis can succeed. Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard hosted a graduation ceremony for two who have completed the Nexus...
Ironton Tribune
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child
As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many Lawrence County families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. While volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoe box gifts at more than 4,500...
