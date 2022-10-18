Popular Lincoln Square Korean BBQ San Soo Gab San May Reopen This Weekend After Owners Fix Violations

Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location
NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
Tavern On Rush Closing Earlier Than Expected; Last Day Is Wednesday
CHICAGO — Tavern on Rush will be closing nearly two months earlier than expected, the restaurant announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse at 1031 N Rush St. announced in August it would permanently close Jan. 1 because its lease is ending. But those plans have been foiled after the restaurant failed to extend its management contract beyond Oct. 31., restaurant owner Phil Stefani said in a letter on the restaurant’s website.
Chicago Fire: Is Barling and Sons a real funeral home?
To nobody’s surprise, a fire broke out on a recent episode of Chicago Fire. The 51 squad were called to put out a blaze at Barling and Sons funeral home, and due to the chemicals that were stored in the building, it was a nastier one than usual. It...
Sunrise Cafe Reopens In Ukrainian Village After Being Closed Since May
UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — A breakfast and lunch restaurant that’s been in business in Ukrainian Village for almost 20 years has reopened after temporarily closing in the spring. Sunrise Cafe, 2012 W. Chicago Ave., has long been a go-to for breakfast and brunch in the neighborhood, serving up skillets, omelets and Mexican staples such as chilaquiles. But the restaurant temporarily closed in May when the owners had trouble finding enough employees to say open, general manager Bert Johnson said.
Belmont Army Vintage Expands Into Andersonville After Fire Temporarily Closes Belmont Location
ANDERSONVILLE — A Lakeview vintage shop sped up plans to open another store in Andersonville after a fire forced owners to temporarily close its longtime Belmont Avenue location. Belmont Army Vintage will open its new store Friday at 5117 N. Clark St. It will be the second store for...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
Trike Thai Noodles & Sushi Closes After 8 Years In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Trike Thai Noodles & Sushi has closed after eight years on Milwaukee Avenue. The popular Thai restaurant at 2539 N. Milwaukee Ave. recently closed after the owners decided to fold the eatery into their second Logan Square spot about a half-mile south, they announced on Facebook.
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
Old Town Bar Where Fatal Shooting Happened ‘Closed For Time Being,’ Ald. Says — But Report Says It Was Open Thursday Night
OLD TOWN — An Old Town rooftop bar where a fatal shooting happened last weekend says it will remain closed for now, but a report claims it was open Thursday night. The shooting stemmed from a fight that happened at the J. Parker Rooftop Bar of the Hotel Lincoln, 1816 N. Clark St., police said.
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing Company Wins Top Prize At South Side Pitch Competition
HYDE PARK — A Black-owned brewing company with plans to open a brewhouse in Chicago and expand to other heavily-Black cities won $10,000 to grow the business at a pitch competition this week. Moor’s Brewing Company — which sells a session ale, an IPA and an imperial porter —...
The Magic Of 79th Street Is On Full Display In Artist’s Huge Merchandise Mart Light And Music Display
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Jasmin Taylor heard “Aim For The Moon” by the late rapper Pop Smoke and Quavo, she came alive. As a dancer, vocalist and composer hailing from the South Side, Taylor “tends to see sound and visualizes movement in her head,” she said. So when she heard the rhythmic “Yeahs” echoed by Pop Smoke over a melodic beat in the first 30 seconds of the song, it made her think of liberation, joy and the “freedom people feel at the circus.”
In ‘King Of Kings,’ The History Of The Illinois State Lottery Is Traced Back To The Black Men Who Created ‘Policy’
ENGLEWOOD — Harriet Marin Jones had no idea her grandfather was a Chicago history maker. Growing up in Europe, Jones’ mother rarely spoke of her grandfather. She knew he was African American and an “amazing man,” she said. The stories ended there. A 17, Jones moved...
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Halloween Parades And Parties, A Beer Stroll, Vegan Market And More
CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.
Edgewater’s Maloney Funeral Home Closes After 125 Years; Building To Be Replaced With Apartments
EDGEWATER — One of Chicago’s oldest funeral homes has closed and is set to be demolished as its longtime Devon Avenue home is redeveloped. John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave., closed this summer after 125 years. The funeral home on Devon Avenue is being demolished this week, set to be replaced by a building with stores and apartments, records show.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
Celebrate Halloween Without Alcohol At Sober Costume Party Friday
IRVING PARK — You can dance the night away Friday wearing your best Halloween costume at an alcohol-free party with spooky mocktails from an open bar. The sober party is 7-11 p.m. Friday at Trigger, 2810 W. Addison St. It’s hosted by Chicago AF, an organization dedicated to creating fun community spaces that don’t involve alcohol.
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
