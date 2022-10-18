ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Citrus County Chronicle

49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season, general manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Tanking? Panthers positioned for No. 1 pick after CMC trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Some might say it’s a rebuild. Others might go so far as to call it tanking. Either way, the Carolina Panthers, who've already fired a coach this season and own the NFL's worst record at 1-5, are now well positioned to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft — and land the franchise quarterback they’ve coveted for years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Former Raiders weigh in on grit, toughness with today's game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Coach Josh McDaniels and his staff are still looking for a full game of consistency from the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Raiders (1-4) head into Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-3-1), one former Raider who won a Super Bowl ring believes there is a solution.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.
SEATTLE, WA

