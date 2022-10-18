ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

blockclubchicago.org

Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location

NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Edgewater’s Maloney Funeral Home Closes After 125 Years; Building To Be Replaced With Apartments

EDGEWATER — One of Chicago’s oldest funeral homes has closed and is set to be demolished as its longtime Devon Avenue home is redeveloped. John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave., closed this summer after 125 years. The funeral home on Devon Avenue is being demolished this week, set to be replaced by a building with stores and apartments, records show.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Halloween Parades And Parties, A Beer Stroll, Vegan Market And More

CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Tavern On Rush Closing Earlier Than Expected; Last Day Is Wednesday

CHICAGO — Tavern on Rush will be closing nearly two months earlier than expected, the restaurant announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse at 1031 N Rush St. announced in August it would permanently close Jan. 1 because its lease is ending. But those plans have been foiled after the restaurant failed to extend its management contract beyond Oct. 31., restaurant owner Phil Stefani said in a letter on the restaurant’s website.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Trike Thai Noodles & Sushi Closes After 8 Years In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — Trike Thai Noodles & Sushi has closed after eight years on Milwaukee Avenue. The popular Thai restaurant at 2539 N. Milwaukee Ave. recently closed after the owners decided to fold the eatery into their second Logan Square spot about a half-mile south, they announced on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park

It’s time to get sconed.  Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso).  NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Free Trees, Pet Photos Available At Edison Park Pet Fair Saturday

EDISON PARK — Far Northwest Side residents can get a free tree and pet photos as part of a fair this weekend. The fair is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Monument Park, 6679 N. Avondale Ave. Trees will be given out at a first-come, first-served basis. The Edison Park...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.

Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Food truck operator shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
CHICAGO, IL

