Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Son of Alps East Owners Opens Diner In Same North Center Location
NORTH CENTER — Irene’s Finer Diner customers can enjoy free cold brew and the chance to win a year’s worth of pancakes from the North Center diner when it opens Friday. The restaurant opens 8 a.m. Friday at 2021 W. Irving Park Road. The first 50 customers will get complimentary cold brew coffee on draft from Passion House Coffee, said co-owner Petros Papatheofanis.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Square’s The Green Post Now Open For Breakfast And Lunch At Former Red Lion Location
LINCOLN SQUARE — The former Red Lion in Lincoln Square reopened this week under new ownership as The Green Post, offering coffee, savory pies and pints of cider. The newly renovated pub at 4749 N. Rockwell St. opened Wednesday and is the latest business from the team behind The Northman, Bar on Buena and the now-closed Fountainhead.
blockclubchicago.org
Edgewater’s Maloney Funeral Home Closes After 125 Years; Building To Be Replaced With Apartments
EDGEWATER — One of Chicago’s oldest funeral homes has closed and is set to be demolished as its longtime Devon Avenue home is redeveloped. John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave., closed this summer after 125 years. The funeral home on Devon Avenue is being demolished this week, set to be replaced by a building with stores and apartments, records show.
blockclubchicago.org
15 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Halloween Parades And Parties, A Beer Stroll, Vegan Market And More
CHICAGO — It’s not quite Halloween, but Chicago is already filled with spooky celebrations, including a Ravenswood costume crawl, Hocus Pocus drag brunch and more. Photographer Tonika Johnson and beloved TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas are hosting a free tour-by-bus of Englewood. They’ll talk about the places that have made an impact on Black culture in Chicago and how people can learn more about preservation work in the city. Attendees must register online and will then be given meetup details.
blockclubchicago.org
Belmont Army Vintage Expands Into Andersonville After Fire Temporarily Closes Belmont Location
ANDERSONVILLE — A Lakeview vintage shop sped up plans to open another store in Andersonville after a fire forced owners to temporarily close its longtime Belmont Avenue location. Belmont Army Vintage will open its new store Friday at 5117 N. Clark St. It will be the second store for...
blockclubchicago.org
Tavern On Rush Closing Earlier Than Expected; Last Day Is Wednesday
CHICAGO — Tavern on Rush will be closing nearly two months earlier than expected, the restaurant announced Thursday. The famous Viagra Triangle steakhouse at 1031 N Rush St. announced in August it would permanently close Jan. 1 because its lease is ending. But those plans have been foiled after the restaurant failed to extend its management contract beyond Oct. 31., restaurant owner Phil Stefani said in a letter on the restaurant’s website.
blockclubchicago.org
Trike Thai Noodles & Sushi Closes After 8 Years In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Trike Thai Noodles & Sushi has closed after eight years on Milwaukee Avenue. The popular Thai restaurant at 2539 N. Milwaukee Ave. recently closed after the owners decided to fold the eatery into their second Logan Square spot about a half-mile south, they announced on Facebook.
Chicago Fire: Is Barling and Sons a real funeral home?
To nobody’s surprise, a fire broke out on a recent episode of Chicago Fire. The 51 squad were called to put out a blaze at Barling and Sons funeral home, and due to the chemicals that were stored in the building, it was a nastier one than usual. It...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
This Abandoned Lake Michigan Bathhouse Looks Positively Post-Apocalyptic
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing. After a relaxing day of sunbathing or swimming in Lake Michigan, almost no one would find comfort in a quick change or shower in this abandoned bathhouse just steps from the shore.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
blockclubchicago.org
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing Company Wins Top Prize At South Side Pitch Competition
HYDE PARK — A Black-owned brewing company with plans to open a brewhouse in Chicago and expand to other heavily-Black cities won $10,000 to grow the business at a pitch competition this week. Moor’s Brewing Company — which sells a session ale, an IPA and an imperial porter —...
blockclubchicago.org
Free Trees, Pet Photos Available At Edison Park Pet Fair Saturday
EDISON PARK — Far Northwest Side residents can get a free tree and pet photos as part of a fair this weekend. The fair is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Monument Park, 6679 N. Avondale Ave. Trees will be given out at a first-come, first-served basis. The Edison Park...
947wls.com
Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.
Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Comments / 0