La Retama Central Library Hosts FREE Genealogy Workshops

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The La Retama Central Library and Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries will host free Genealogy Workshops on Friday, October 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 805 Comanche Street. Genealogy is the study of tracing family history by using historical records, online databases, and oral interviews. The free workshops range from beginning to advanced.

There will be in-house prerecorded sessions as well as virtual sessions. Light refreshments will be provided. Participants may bring their lunch or meal as well.

The day-long schedule is as follows:

Deciphering Handwriting in Genealogical Records

Speaker - Joseph B. Everett, MLS, AG Family & Local History Librarian (BYU Library)

Difficulty: Intermediate

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Improve, Expand, and Enrich your Family Tree

Speaker - Doug Waggoner, Family Historian (Waco-McLennan County Library)

Difficulty: Beginner

10:10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Choosing Genealogy Services & Software

Speaker - Tony Hanson, Family Historian

Difficulty: Intermediate

11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Building and Researching Your Family Tree

Speakers - Bill Buckner and Hannah Kubacak Genealogy Center (Waco-McLennan County Library)

Difficulty: Beginner

12:25 p.m. - 1:35 p.m.

Citing Sources Without Stressing Out

Speakers - Amy Johnson Crow, MLS, founder and lead educator at Generations Collection (Denton Public Library), Host of Generations Café podcast

Difficulty: Beginner

1:45 p.m. - 2:35 p.m.

Making the McAllen County Public Library Genealogical Center Your Research Assistant

Speaker - Curt B., MLS, FUGA, IGSF Manager

The Genealogy Center Senior Manager, Special Collections (Allen County Public Library)

Difficulty: Beginner

2:45 p.m. - 3:35 p.m.

How to Approach and Solve Brick Wall Problems with DNA

Speaker - Sara Allen, Senior Librarian (Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Center)

Difficulty: Intermediate

3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

United States Migration Patterns: Why They Left, Where They Went, and the Stories They Left Behind (Waco-McLennan County Library)

Speaker - LeAnne McCamey

Difficulty: Intermediate

5:10 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friends of the Corpus Christi Public Libraries Annual Meeting

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Live Presentation on a Brief History of Music in Corpus Christi

Speakers – Rene Glover

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided for evening events.

For more information about Corpus Christi Public Libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library or call 361-826-7000.