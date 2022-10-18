La Retama Central Library Hosts FREE Genealogy Workshops
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The La Retama Central Library and Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries will host free Genealogy Workshops on Friday, October 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 805 Comanche Street. Genealogy is the study of tracing family history by using historical records, online databases, and oral interviews. The free workshops range from beginning to advanced.
There will be in-house prerecorded sessions as well as virtual sessions. Light refreshments will be provided. Participants may bring their lunch or meal as well.
The day-long schedule is as follows:
Deciphering Handwriting in Genealogical Records
Speaker - Joseph B. Everett, MLS, AG Family & Local History Librarian (BYU Library)
Difficulty: Intermediate
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Improve, Expand, and Enrich your Family Tree
Speaker - Doug Waggoner, Family Historian (Waco-McLennan County Library)
Difficulty: Beginner
10:10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Choosing Genealogy Services & Software
Speaker - Tony Hanson, Family Historian
Difficulty: Intermediate
11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.
Building and Researching Your Family Tree
Speakers - Bill Buckner and Hannah Kubacak Genealogy Center (Waco-McLennan County Library)
Difficulty: Beginner
12:25 p.m. - 1:35 p.m.
Citing Sources Without Stressing Out
Speakers - Amy Johnson Crow, MLS, founder and lead educator at Generations Collection (Denton Public Library), Host of Generations Café podcast
Difficulty: Beginner
1:45 p.m. - 2:35 p.m.
Making the McAllen County Public Library Genealogical Center Your Research Assistant
Speaker - Curt B., MLS, FUGA, IGSF Manager
The Genealogy Center Senior Manager, Special Collections (Allen County Public Library)
Difficulty: Beginner
2:45 p.m. - 3:35 p.m.
How to Approach and Solve Brick Wall Problems with DNA
Speaker - Sara Allen, Senior Librarian (Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Center)
Difficulty: Intermediate
3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
United States Migration Patterns: Why They Left, Where They Went, and the Stories They Left Behind (Waco-McLennan County Library)
Speaker - LeAnne McCamey
Difficulty: Intermediate
5:10 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friends of the Corpus Christi Public Libraries Annual Meeting
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Live Presentation on a Brief History of Music in Corpus Christi
Speakers – Rene Glover
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be provided for evening events.
For more information about Corpus Christi Public Libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library or call 361-826-7000.
