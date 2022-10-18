ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hope to Bring ‘Play’ Back to the Grieving Uvalde Community with New Playground

Play is so important, even in times of tragedy. Now, the kids and community of Uvalde, Texas, will have a new place to play and have fun, thanks in part to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Through their Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes helped support the DeLeon Park Playground Project to build a new playground near Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers died in the May 2022 school shooting.
UVALDE, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Legends talk history to local club

Bandera County legends Ray Carter, Lew Pewterbaugh, Billy Walker, and Cecil LeStourgeon recently spoke about area history to the Medina Faith and Freedom Club about Bandera County. Billy Walker spoke about the mills in Bandera County, noting they had been built in the 1840’s and 1850’ by early Polish and Mormon settlers near what is now the City of Bandera.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque

SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot.  He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
SAN ANGELO, TX
WFAA

Uvalde tragedy impacts neighboring school districts

UVALDE, Texas — What happened in Uvalde continues to resonate many months later. While it feels like things are back to normal and students are back in school -- that could not be further from the truth. The impact of the tragedy can even be felt in the neighboring...
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Uvalde approves superintendent’s retirement terms

UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history. When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred to discussions that happened behind closed doors […]
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy