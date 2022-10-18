Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Related
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hope to Bring ‘Play’ Back to the Grieving Uvalde Community with New Playground
Play is so important, even in times of tragedy. Now, the kids and community of Uvalde, Texas, will have a new place to play and have fun, thanks in part to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Through their Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes helped support the DeLeon Park Playground Project to build a new playground near Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers died in the May 2022 school shooting.
Bandera Bulletin
Legends talk history to local club
Bandera County legends Ray Carter, Lew Pewterbaugh, Billy Walker, and Cecil LeStourgeon recently spoke about area history to the Medina Faith and Freedom Club about Bandera County. Billy Walker spoke about the mills in Bandera County, noting they had been built in the 1840’s and 1850’ by early Polish and Mormon settlers near what is now the City of Bandera.
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque
SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property
"...we had no idea it opened to this enormous cavern."
DPS sergeant terminated for response to Uvalde school shooting
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper — who was one of the first to respond to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde — has been terminated, multiple sources confirm to Nexstar.
Texas sending families DNA kits to help identify their children in case they're slain in school shooting
'It's like wiping your ass before you take a shit,' said Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah Garcia died at Robb Elementary School.
Uvalde hosts Fredericksburg in first home district game of emotional season
The Coyotes host Fredericksburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
WFAA
Uvalde tragedy impacts neighboring school districts
UVALDE, Texas — What happened in Uvalde continues to resonate many months later. While it feels like things are back to normal and students are back in school -- that could not be further from the truth. The impact of the tragedy can even be felt in the neighboring...
Uvalde approves superintendent’s retirement terms
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history. When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred to discussions that happened behind closed doors […]
30% increase in officers leaving DPS in 3 months following Uvalde, compared to 2021
At least 79 officers have left the Texas Department of Public Safety since the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 in Uvalde, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, or TCOLE.
Shooting threat targeting Uvalde High School leads to arrest
The threat comes after the district suspended its police force.
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
Comments / 2