EDITORIAL: Alert drivers are the best way to keep kids safe on the streets

A crosswalk on Miami Avenue used by pedestrians to reach Amsterdam High School in Amsterdam on Dec. 2, 2021.

A 6-year-old girl was nearly killed last week in Amsterdam while on her way to school.

She was doing nothing wrong. She was walking in a crosswalk headed toward a bus stop to catch a CDTA around 6 a.m. when a driver failed to stop at the crosswalk and struck her.

There’s certainly legitimate reason for city and school officials to do more to make crossings safer in order to reduce the chances of something like this happening again.

Police are checking to make sure street lights were working at the time. Officials are checking the signage and other markings to ensure the crosswalk was visible. They’re working with the CDTA to determine if the new bus service stopping to pick up kids on busy city streets needs tweaking to make it safer. And school officials are encouraging kids to be more careful when crossing the street and to wear brighter clothing so motorists might see them better.

All of this needs to be done. When children’s lives are at risk, as they potentially are when they have to catch a bus on dark mornings and in inclement weather, there’s no such thing as enough redundancy when it comes to safety measures.

But ultimately, the onus for protecting kids from getting struck by cars falls squarely on the shoulder of drivers.

There’s no excuse for striking a child in a crosswalk, no matter how early or dark it is, or whether street lights are all working, or whether the kid is dressed all in black like a ninja.

Cars have been equipped with headlights since the early 1900s. Crosswalks are painted with reflective material so when headlights shine on them, they become visible to drivers. Most crosswalks are marked by a reflective sign to further alert drivers.

And at all times, pedestrians have the right of way in a crosswalk.

If you’re driving in the dark, like it is now at 6 o’clock in the morning or in late afternoon, you should know that kids might be out walking or riding bikes to and from school.

You should be scanning the sides of the roads looking for kids. You should be coming to a near stop at intersections and especially crosswalks when you can’t see clearly on all sides.

While kids should be instructed in how to protect themselves, it’s wrong to blame the victim of a car-pedestrian crash if the victim is following the rules, as this child was.

It is the ultimate responsibility of drivers — the ones controlling the 2-ton metal boxes — to protect kids from harm by being extra vigilant on school days when a child might be vulnerable to being struck.

Yes, do all the other things to improve safety. Lights and signs and instruction.

But the best safety measure to protect children from harm is an alert and responsible driver.

Their lives are, quite literally, in our hands.