The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Large Pilot Testing of the MTR Membrane Post-Combustion CO2 Capture Process

Why Isn’t Life Cycle Analysis More Popular for the Merit Order of Future Energies?
By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) … Tools exist to do just that, like Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). LCA is a powerful tool to describe and analyze through many criteria the complete value chains of any good, process or service, from cradle to grave, as the saying goes, so as to compare the relative merits of the solutions, at hand or future, from an environmental point of view. Economic, risk and social aspects are not in the LCA procedure and modeling, which only deal with environmental aspects, but are the object of companion normalized procedures, allowing to complete the analysis “in terms of the full life cycle”. A detailed, quite exhaustive, description of LCA can be found on Wikipedia to get familiar with this investigation tool.
COP27: Where Urgency, Realism and Ethanol Can Meet
By Andrea Kent (Renewable Industries Canada) The dualities of climate are hard. But rather than exist as opposites, they can work together. At COP27 and beyond, regulators should reach for the possible while leaning into the practical. …. The good news is that recent landmark climate policies in North America are...
BOTTLE Project Outlines New Two-Step Process for Turning Mixed Plastic Waste into Valuable Bioproducts
(U.S. Department of Energy) Combining chemical and biological processes is a promising new strategy for the valorization of mixed plastic waste, according to researchers from the Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment (BOTTLE) Consortium. BOTTLE is a collaboration between scientists from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and peers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The Limits to Technology-Neutrality or How to Exclude Biofuels from Future Mobility Renewable Solutions
By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) One of the basic advocacy lines for the promotion of bioenergy in transport, biofuels or biogas, is calling for technology neutrality when comparing solutions to reduce the carbon footprint. Only fair that all solutions should be treated with equity in mind, with logic and reason for such scientific or technological matters, avoiding what psychologists, since Daniel Kahneman, Nobel prize in Economy in 2002, call cognitive biases, a typical one being to forget, unintentionally of course, that the whole value chain has to be evaluated.
