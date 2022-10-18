Read full article on original website
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
Discussions Progress On Alternate Final Four Scheduling Model
The NCAA is progressing on discussions to move the Division I Final Fours to separate weekends as it receives more stakeholder feedback, according to minutes from October NCAA meetings. An NCAA spokesperson told Front Office Sports there is no formal proposal “at this time.” But the meeting minutes said there...
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph...
Trial Proceedings Set to Begin In NCAA Wrongful Death Lawsuit
On Friday, the trial is slated to begin in Alana Gee v. NCAA — a case that could finally hand down a ruling on the NCAA’s culpability with traumatic brain injuries. Jury selection finished on Thursday afternoon, and opening arguments will begin Friday morning Pacific Time. The trial, which will take place in Los Angeles Superior Court, will also be livestreamed.
College Football Programs Suffered 43% Revenue Drop in Pandemic
When the pandemic struck, athletic department officials nationwide geared up for major revenue decreases. New data released by the NCAA this week revealed the extent of those pandemic budget declines during the 2020-21 season. FBS programs generated a median revenue of $35 million — down 43% compared with 2019-20.
Fanatics’ Sports Betting Plans Force CEO to Sell Stake in 76ers, Devils
Two major pro sports teams have a new owner. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has reportedly sold his 10% stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. David Adelman announced on Twitter that he would be joining the...
Titans Stadium Could Get Most Public Money Ever for An NFL Project
The Tennessee Titans could be on the receiving end of the most public money ever allocated for an NFL project with their proposed domed stadium. Earlier this month, Nashville mayor John Cooper agreed to a deal with the NFL to build a new stadium that can host major sporting events including the Final Four and Super Bowl — to the tune of up to $2.2 billion.
B/R App Is Trying Out an Alternative ALCS Telecast
Bleacher Report and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery are getting in on the surging popularity of alternate telecasts. For the upcoming American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, the B/R app will stream an exclusive alt-cast featuring current and former MLB players, as well as media personalities.
