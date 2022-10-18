Read full article on original website
Children’s Trust of Alachua County Seeking Applicants for Gubernatorial Recommendation
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is now accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on the Children’s Trust of Alachua County for a four-year term. There are two appointments coming available. Applications must be received by Friday, November 18, 2022, to be considered at the December 13, 2022, County Commission meeting for possible recommendation to the Governor’s Office.
October 25 Alachua County Commission Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The daytime portion of the Regular meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m.
October 24 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, October 24, 2022. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.
Alachua County Public Schools’ Parent Empowerment Summit to focus on cyber safety
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Families can learn more about how to keep their children and other family members safe online at the upcoming Parent Empowerment Summit set for Tuesday, October 25, at Newberry High School (400 SW 258th Street in Newberry). The summit will begin with a community resource...
Candidate for Soil and Water Conservation Board charged with carving gay slur on SUV
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly keying the word “FAGG” on an SUV across the street from a home where he was previously charged with prowling on July 22 and taking a surveillance camera on July 31, the same night the vandalism was reported.
Alachua Chronicle Voter Guide for the 2022 General Election
With three county commission seats, three Gainesville City Commission seats, and a County charter amendment on the November 8 ballot, this election provides a rare opportunity for much-needed change in Gainesville and Alachua County. It’s time for voters to step outside their comfort zones and their preferred parties, look around,...
The Social releases surveillance video from the October 17 incident that sent an employee to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Social has sent Alachua Chronicle surveillance videos from the October 17 incident that resulted in the arrest of Kaleb Wiswall. Wiswall was previously arrested in July for allegedly hitting a bouncer. Felicia Suarez-Rogers, Managing Director of The Social, told us they released the video because...
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
ACFR and HSFD respond to large truck fire on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, units from Alachua County Fire Rescue and High Springs Fire Department responded to the report of a commercial vehicle fire on I-75 at the 402 mile marker, southbound. Upon arrival, crews found a semi with its cab fully involved and partial involvement of the trailer. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and re-open a southbound lane within 20 minutes of arrival. There were no reported injuries, and the vehicle has been removed from the roadway.
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
Three young teens charged with felonies in battery and arson incidents at Cone Park Library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three young teens have been charged with felonies in connection with incidents at the Cone Park Library Branch after a 76-year-old librarian was allegedly punched and kicked by one teen, then two other teens allegedly tried to set the library on fire. Gainesville Police Department officers...
Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers, crashing into homeowner’s fence
ALACHUA, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated fleeing and hit and run with property damage after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a fence on private property, then fleeing on foot. Two handguns were reportedly found in the car.
