'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
alachuachronicle.com
Three young teens charged with felonies in battery and arson incidents at Cone Park Library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three young teens have been charged with felonies in connection with incidents at the Cone Park Library Branch after a 76-year-old librarian was allegedly punched and kicked by one teen, then two other teens allegedly tried to set the library on fire. Gainesville Police Department officers...
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General
A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
Action News Jax
Two men arrested in incident that locked down Eastside Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, two men were taken into custody for an incident that resulted a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown. An Eastside Elementary School resource deputy, Kobe Kimble, was making his security rounds around the school campus when he noticed disturbance across the street from the school.
Action News Jax
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
WCJB
‘You have to always watch your back’: Residents react to inmate captured after escaping the Gilchrist County jail
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day an inmate escapes jail, but around 11am at the Gilchrist County jail 51-year-old Frank DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire, scaled the fence, and ran into nearby woods. The correctional deputies were outside with him in a secure location...
Inverness Man Arrested For Killing An Inmate In Jail
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, 33-year-old Brodrick Larnell Houston of Inverness, Florida, was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on murder charges. This arrest stems from an altercation that occurred in September between inmates at the Citrus County Detention Facility, where Houston
Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for murdering another inmate at county jail
Editor's Note: This story was clarified to state Gerald Raymond Dietrich Jr. was hospitalized Sept. 8, pronounced brain dead Sept. 9, and taken off life support Sept. 10. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested an Inverness man for allegedly murdering another inmate at the county jail.
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GCSO apprehends escaped inmate
Numerous law enforcement agencies collaborated to apprehend a Gilchrist County Jail inmate who escaped Thursday morning. According to a Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) press release, inmate Frank Joseph DeSalvo, 50, escaped from the jail just before 11 a.m. While in the temporary recreation yard, DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire and scaled the fence.
News4Jax.com
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
alachuachronicle.com
Career criminal sentenced to life in prison for violent home invasion robbery in Newberry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a trial, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday on charges resulting from a violent home invasion robbery in Newberry in January of 2021. The victim, a man in his nineties, told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that a man came onto...
