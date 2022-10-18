Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
The Peripheral - Episodes 1.01 + 1.02 - Press Releases
Stuck in a small town without many prospects, Flynne Fisher is a brilliant gamer who works a dead end job to support her veteran brother and ailing mother. When her brother enlists her help playing an advanced video game known as a SIM , Flynne sees something she shouldn’t, bringing real life danger to the family’s doorstep.
spoilertv.com
P-Valley - Renewed for a 3rd Season
Santa Monica, Calif. — October 20, 2022 – STARZ has ordered a 10-episode third season of its massively popular, critically acclaimed drama series “P-Valley,” created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. The sophomore season of “P-Valley” currently averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear,...
spoilertv.com
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.06 - An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football - Press Release
“An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football” – George Sr. is asked to help with the football team. Also, Mandy discovers Georgie and Meemaw’s secret business, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov 3 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com
Ghosts - Episode 2.06 - The Baby Bjorn - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Baby Bjorn” – Sam meets a Viking ghost at the Farnsbys’ house who has an unexpected connection to Thorfinn. Also, Trevor devises a new method for the ghosts to trade favors, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 3 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com
Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 21st October 2022
Thanks to Lord Nikon for the heads up. Get Scoop on FBI, Station 19, Fire Country, Big Sky, Grey's, Winchesters, Homecoming and More.
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.07 - The Tri-state Real Estate Conference - Press Release
BARB, KELLY AND SHRUB ATTEND A REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE ON AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10, ON FOX. Kelly, Barb and Barb's new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb's ex, Burt, emotions run high. Meanwhile, Cheryl decides to focus on not only her chicken's eggs, but her own. She enlists Joe to help freeze her eggs in the all-new "The Tri-state Real Estate Conference" episode of Welcome To Flatch airing Thursday, Nov. 10 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-207) (TV-14 D,L,S)
spoilertv.com
East New York - Episode 1.05 - Going Commando - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Going Commando” – When a prisoner serving a life sentence escapes, the 7-4 teams up with the U.S. Marshals to track down the convict before he finds the cop who put him away: Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood. Also, Officer Quinlan struggles with her living situation, on EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*
spoilertv.com
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.06 - Random Acts - Press Release
With questions continuing to surface, Abby (Katherine McNamara) digs deeper into her husband’s past while Gus (Philemon Chambers) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) follow a hunch which has them questioning a former mentor and Calian accused of a heinous crime. Back in town, Tom (Greg Hovanessian) puts together a Fight Night in an attempt to impress a railroad executive despite Kate’s (Katie Findlay) protests, Hoyt (Matt Barr) dives into helping the Reyes family, and Kai (Lawrence Kao) reveals he knows how to throw a punch. The episode was written by Mia Katherine Iverson and directed by Clara Aranovich (#106). Original airdate 11/10/2022.
spoilertv.com
Stargirl -Infinity Inc. Part One -Review : The Children of Light and Darkness
Beware of spoilers for the episode in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the episode yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. This episode marked the return of Jennie as well as the introduction of her brother Todd Rice. Jennie and Todd:
spoilertv.com
All American - Episode 5.04 - Turn Down for What - Press Release
“Turn Down for What” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV) UNRESOLVED ISSUES – With Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Carter’s (Lamon Archey) wedding right around the corner, antics ensue. While Denise (guest star Alexis Fields) and Laura (Monet Mazur) kidnap Grace for a surprise bachelorette party, Preach (guest star Kareem Grimes) and Billy (Taye Diggs) take Carter out for drinks, and everyone ends the night with more than they bargained for. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) puts together another Vortex game night with Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Layla (Greta Onieogou), and Olivia (Samantha Logan) that goes awry when secrets are aired. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) is coming to terms with some disappointing news. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Adrian Dukes. (#504). Original airdate 11/7/2022.
spoilertv.com
Ghostwriter - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Ghostwriter is now available to watch on Apple TV+. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 2.03 - A Gold Bar in Fort Knox - Press Release
Episode 203 "A Gold Bar in Fort Knox" After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden, but are distracted by an underground casino. At Curtain's compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain's Head of Security spots them at the port of entry.
spoilertv.com
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.07 - Truth or Consequences - Press Release
DETECTIVE FLORES NAMES A SUSPECT IN MARCO'S DEATH ON AN ALL-NEW THE CLEANING LADY MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7, ON FOX. Detective Flores digs deeper into the cause of Marco's death. Meanwhile, Thony, Arman and Garrett team up to bring down Kamdar in the all-new "Truth or Consequences" episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Nov. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)
spoilertv.com
The Good Fight - Episode 6.09 - The End of Playing Games - Press Release
EPISODE 8: The End of Playing Games (Available to stream Thursday, October 27th) While STR Laurie is investigated by the FBI, Liz and Ri'Chard attempt to take their clients. As they fight to extricate themselves from STR Laurie, Ri’chard and Liz must decide who is head of the firm. Meanwhile, Diane is forced to expose her PT-108 treatment.
spoilertv.com
Step Up - Episode 3.07 - It’s Goin’ Down - Press Release
EPISODE 307 – “IT’S GOIN’ DOWN”. Romantic entanglements are tearing Sage, Collette, Rigo, and Poppy in new directions. The love triangle between Davis, Odalie and Angel has come to a tipping point. Tal has a new love interest, a new understanding for Marquise, and a new position as Sage’s Creative Director.
spoilertv.com
So Help Me Todd - Episode 1.06 - So Help Me Pod - Press Release
“So Help Me Pod” – Margaret and Francey enlist the help of a popular true crime podcaster, Lea Luna (Vella Lovell), to help exonerate a client who is serving a life sentence. Also, Todd solicits dating advice from his sister and Susan when sparks fly between him and Lea, on the new CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
spoilertv.com
FBI: International - Episode 2.06 - Call It Anarchy - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com
As We See It - Cancelled After 1 Season by Amazon
As We See It, the comedy drama from Jason Katims, will not be returning to Amazon. The streamer has canceled the series, about living on the autism spectrum, after one season.
spoilertv.com
Kung Fu - Episode 3.06 - Rescue - Press Release
“Rescue” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV) A HEARTBREAKING DECISION AND AN UNEXPECTED REVEAL — Nicky (Olivia Liang), Henry (Eddie Liu), Ryan (Jon Prasida) and Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) try to make sense of some disturbing information they’ve learned about Xiao (Vanessa Kai). Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung) help his sister after she learns that money has gone missing from their family’s charitable trust. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is forced to make an impossible decision. Tzi Ma, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman and JB Tadena also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#306). Original airdate 11/9/2022.
spoilertv.com
The Game - Season 2 - Press Release
SEASON TWO OF PARAMOUNT+’S ORIGINAL HIT SERIES “THE GAME” KICKS OFF THURSDAY, DEC. 15 WITH TWO ALL-NEW EPISODES “The Game” Is Produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. Oct. 20, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced THE GAME’s second season will...
Comments / 0