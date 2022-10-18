ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes pick up their latest BOOOOM in the 2024 class

Make no mistake about it, the 2023 class is certainly the top priority for the coaching staff right now, as there’s only weeks until the December signing period. That doesn’t mean eyes aren’t already on the future 2024 cycle. Efforts are being strongly given to the next class in line, and fortunately the Ohio State coaches have put themselves in a great spot thanks to early efforts with their top targets in 2024. Those efforts already seem to be paying off in big ways.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women's basketball player preview: Rebeka Mikulášiková

Last season, only three Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball players started every game. Up next in the Land-Grant Holy Land series previewing every player on the 2022-23 roster is one of those three players — Rebeka Mikulášiková. The forward filled big shoes in the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
msuspartans.com

No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

2023 DL target sets commitment date, pair of OSU commits receive All-American jersey

Back to the grind, this week Ohio State’s staff has been focused solely on Iowa and the back half of the regular season. With last weekends idle status, recruiting was very much at the forefront of their priorities and allowed for plenty of in-person visits. With a home game this weekend, the ability to host both current commits and targets is back, and of course Ohio State is taking full advantage.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy