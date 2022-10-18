Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Tennessee Football: 5 Greatest Quarterbacks in Volunteers History
These are the five greatest quarterbacks to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes pick up their latest BOOOOM in the 2024 class
Make no mistake about it, the 2023 class is certainly the top priority for the coaching staff right now, as there’s only weeks until the December signing period. That doesn’t mean eyes aren’t already on the future 2024 cycle. Efforts are being strongly given to the next class in line, and fortunately the Ohio State coaches have put themselves in a great spot thanks to early efforts with their top targets in 2024. Those efforts already seem to be paying off in big ways.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
Kentucky RB Commit Khalifa Keith Talks Vols Offer, Recent Visits
Khalifa Keith has been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has been to Knoxville two times in the last month. On Friday afternoon, Tennesseee running backs Coach Jerry Mack extended an offer to the coveted back. Keith discussed what the offer meant with Volunteer ...
Ohio State recruiting rapid fire: Carnell Tate, Caleb Downs, Matayo Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Thursday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means are answering questions about Ohio State football recruiting from text subscribers. Is there any chance Tennessee flips OSU receiver commit Carnell Tate?. Which defensive line recruits from Damon Wilson, Matayo Uiagalelei and Keon Keeley might the Buckeyes...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman
Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women's basketball player preview: Rebeka Mikulášiková
Last season, only three Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball players started every game. Up next in the Land-Grant Holy Land series previewing every player on the 2022-23 roster is one of those three players — Rebeka Mikulášiková. The forward filled big shoes in the Scarlet...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
msuspartans.com
No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday
Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
landgrantholyland.com
2023 DL target sets commitment date, pair of OSU commits receive All-American jersey
Back to the grind, this week Ohio State’s staff has been focused solely on Iowa and the back half of the regular season. With last weekends idle status, recruiting was very much at the forefront of their priorities and allowed for plenty of in-person visits. With a home game this weekend, the ability to host both current commits and targets is back, and of course Ohio State is taking full advantage.
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
