BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Additional Magazine After Responding to a Call for a Person with a Gun in Dorchester

Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover Drugs in Dorchester and Arrest One Suspect
At about 11:00 AM, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested Elias Rivera, 32, of Dorchester in the area of 376 Bowdoin Street. Officers observed Rivera...
bpdnews.com
Second Suspect Arrested in the Homicide of Curtis Ashford
Investigation Update: On Thursday, October 20, 2022 Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton for the murder of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. This is the second arrest in Ashford’s murder investigation. Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston, was previously arrested on September 26, 2022. Zontre...
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery that Occurred in Jamaica Plain
Detectives from Area E-13 (Jamaica Plain) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the above-pictured individual in relation to an Assault and Battery in Jamaica Plain that occurred on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 PM in the area of 376 Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Anyone with information on...
fallriverreporter.com
Plymouth and Bristol County police arrest and charge Brockton man on drug charges following month-long investigation
Local police, in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested a Massachusetts man this week on drug charges following a month-long investigation. According to Chief Paul O’Brien of the East Bridgewater Police Department, on Tuesday, East Bridgewater Police Detective David Perrault, along with members...
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya Killed in the Line of Duty 99 Years Ago Today.
The Boston Police Department remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya was killed in the line of duty 99 years ago today on October 21, 1923. Patrolman Joseph Gonya was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend three auto theft suspects in Cleary Square. Two suspects were eventually apprehended. Both of them were charged with murder but were acquitted at trial.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
Braintree man sentenced for trafficking cocaine, possessing ammunition
A man from Braintree was sentenced for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury
At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
whdh.com
3 men arrested in connection with Worcester warehouse shooting
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of six people at 88 Webster St. in Worcester, the site of a warehouse. According to Worcester Police, on Oct. 15, at about 3:08 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the warehouse for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Shortly thereafter, officers learned of several additional victims, located near the warehouse and at area hospitals.
Convicted felon awaiting trial faces new drug, gun charges
Keurys Pena, 33, is accused of selling a person fentanyl pills and powder on at least seven occasions between June and October 2022, according to court documents.
NECN
Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured
A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
bpdnews.com
Victim Identified in Geneva Avenue Homicide
At about 8:51 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, of Mattapan was found to be suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene. An adult male was transported to a local area hospital suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. A third male was found to be suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer John J. Earle 106 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department take time to remember the service and sacrifice of Officer John J. Earle who was killed in the line of duty on this day 106 years ago. On Saturday, October 21, 1916, John Earle succumbed to injuries sustained the previous day when he was injured by a trolley car at the intersection of Boylston Street and Washington Street in Downtown Boston.
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
