Apple design chief Evans Hankey leaves, 3 years after succeeding Jony Ive
Three years after the influential Jony Ive vacated the role of hardware design chief at Apple, it’s opening up again, according to a report. Vice President of Industrial Design Evans Hankey, who stepped into the top job in 2019, plans to step down. And Cupertino hasn’t said yet who will take over when she goes.
iPad 10 vs M1 iPad Air Comparison: Which iPad is worth your money?
Apple’s newest iPad features a redesigned chassis, a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and faster internals. Thanks to these changes, the iPad 10 carries a significantly higher starting price tag of $449. There’s also the M1 iPad Air for $599 with more powerful internals. So, should you spring for...
Turn your Mac or iPhone into an AI-powered voiceover machine with Micmonster
Your creative and work projects can never sound professional enough. Micmonster‘s AI-powered voiceovers can give your projects a polished sheen, anywhere and anytime you need it. Micmonster features hundreds of voices, in multiple languages, and gives you tools for tweaking the resulting voiceovers to your heart’s content. For a...
Apple Fitness+ hits iPhone on Oct. 24 with Taylor Swift in tow
Apple Fitness+ will finally become available to iPhone users starting next week. The subscription service, which offers an array of recorded workouts for a wide range of health levels, previously focused on Apple Watch, showcasing users’ performance metrics in real time. The expansion to iOS handsets is not the...
Absurd Apple Pencil dongle sends fans into spiral of grief
The decision to make the all-new iPad compatible with the original Apple Pencil looks likely to go down as one of Apple’s most ridiculous design decisions. Since the new entry-level iPad utilizes USB-C rather than Lightning, you can’t plug the Apple Pencil into the tablet to charge the stylus. And Apple’s “fix” — a $9 USB-C-to-Lightning dongle that will come packaged with old-school Apple Pencils — sent some Apple fans into an accelerated version of the five stages of grief.
YouTube Premium’s Family plan is getting more expensive
Google is raising YouTube Premium’s Family plan pricing in the US, Canada, and several other parts of the world. In the US, the YouTube Premium family plan will now cost $22.99 per month, up from $17.99. YouTube’s Premium plan for families is getting a similar price hike in Canada,...
Save $200 on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 inside
Apple’s M2 iPad Pro lineup does not pack significant upgrades over the 2021 models. If you don’t need the extra power, you can get the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 off on Amazon. The entry-level variant of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899, down from $1,099. You...
Next iPad Pro refresh could finally bring OLED displays
Apple could switch to OLED display panels on the 2024 iPad Pro lineup, according to display expert Ross Young. The DSCC analyst accurately predicted that the M2 11-inch iPad Pro would continue using an LCD panel. Apple switched to a mini-LED panel on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the 2021...
Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock
Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
Enter to win a rugged Apple Watch accessory bundle [Cult of Mac giveaway]
If you want a tactical-looking Apple Watch band that doesn’t skimp on comfort, the Mifa Nylon Sports Leather Band is for you. In this week’s giveaway, you can win one — along with an Elkson Quattro Bumper Case that will protect your Apple Watch from whatever mayhem you might get into.
A need for drugs sends Shantaram to Bombay’s seedy underside [Apple TV+ recap]
The escaped con is starting up a practice in a Bombay slum with help from his reluctant and besotted friend Prabhu. A need for penicillin puts him right where the local underworld chiefs want him, in thrall to them and in need of supplies only they can gift him. Meanwhile,...
Momax stands are perfect perches for MacBook, iPad and iPhone
This post on unique MacBook, iPad and iPhone stands is brought to you by Momax. It can pay to place your most important devices on stands, like your MacBook, iPad and iPhone. It usually makes them easier to view and use while also creating some extra space on the desktop for other items or uses, and out of the way of spills and other workstation calamities.
Bundle this refurbished MacBook Pro with lifetime access to Microsoft Office for $450
If you’re on a quest to boost your efficiency during daily computer-related tasks, there’s a limited-time bundle to know about leading up to Apple Day, which comes on October 21. During our Apple Day sale, we’re dropping prices on our favorite Apple refurbs. This includes a 2015 MacBook...
Zagg Pro Mouse charges wirelessly, pairs with multiple computers
Zagg built plenty of features into its new Pro Mouse. That include support for wireless charging so keeping it topped up just means occasionally placing it on a charging mat. And the Bluetooth accessory can pair with Mac, MacBook and iPad simultaneously so it’s ready to switch to whichever one you’re using. Plus it works on glass.
Logitech Crayon offers kid-friendly USB-C active stylus for iPad 10
The latest version of the Logitech Crayon iPad stylus charges via USB-C, just like the new iPad 10. That makes it a simpler option than the Apple Pencil 1 that still uses Lightning. And the stylus is designed with children in mind. Logitech Crayon stylus is for USB-C iPads. The...
2 more premium ANC headphones turn up the heat on AirPods Max
With Apple’s top-shelf AirPods Max over-ear active noise cancelling (ANC) wireless headphones due for a refresh, competitors keep coming with hot new products. High-end audio maker KEF jumped into the market for the first time this week with its KEF Mu7 headphones, not long after venerable brand Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) rolled out its newest flagship, the PX8.
