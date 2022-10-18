ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bpdnews.com

Officers Recover Drugs in Dorchester and Arrest One Suspect

At about 11:00 AM, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested Elias Rivera, 32, of Dorchester in the area of 376 Bowdoin Street. Officers observed Rivera...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Second Suspect Arrested in the Homicide of Curtis Ashford

Investigation Update: On Thursday, October 20, 2022 Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton for the murder of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. This is the second arrest in Ashford’s murder investigation. Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston, was previously arrested on September 26, 2022. Zontre...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder

The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book

Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
WINTHROP, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Arrested on Drugs, Firearm Charges

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man on multiple firearms and narcotics possession charges. Police said 42-year-old Michael Marsden was taken into custody before vice and gang unit detectives searched his Ash Street home on Monday. During the search detectives allegedly found a 5.56 rifle,...
FALL RIVER, MA
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya Killed in the Line of Duty 99 Years Ago Today.

The Boston Police Department remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya was killed in the line of duty 99 years ago today on October 21, 1923. Patrolman Joseph Gonya was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend three auto theft suspects in Cleary Square. Two suspects were eventually apprehended. Both of them were charged with murder but were acquitted at trial.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln

(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
LINCOLN, RI

