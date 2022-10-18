Read full article on original website
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover Drugs in Dorchester and Arrest One Suspect
At about 11:00 AM, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested Elias Rivera, 32, of Dorchester in the area of 376 Bowdoin Street. Officers observed Rivera...
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
Second of 3 men arrested in Webster St. multiple shootings held without bail
WORCESTER — The second of three men arrested in connection with the multiple shootings at a Webster Street warehouse last weekend is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week. Carlos J. Alves-Silva, 20, of Fall River, was arraigned Friday via Zoom. He was in custody at the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction...
bpdnews.com
Second Suspect Arrested in the Homicide of Curtis Ashford
Investigation Update: On Thursday, October 20, 2022 Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton for the murder of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. This is the second arrest in Ashford’s murder investigation. Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston, was previously arrested on September 26, 2022. Zontre...
whdh.com
Brockton man facing multiple drug charges after month-long investigation
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - East Bridgewater Police announced they arrested a man on multiple drug charges, including trafficking over 100 grams of fentanyl, after a month-long investigation. The arrest of Javier Otero, 25, of Brockton, was made in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force....
Man convicted in deadly West Warwick crash gets 7 years
Keith Jensen was found guilty of driving to endanger with death resulting in connection with a head-on crash that happened in May 2019.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
Worcester police charge 3 in Webster Street warehouse shooting
WORCESTER — Three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings at a Webster Street warehouse Saturday morning. Six people were injured in the gunfire traced to 88 Webster St. Patriky Sampaio Gomes,...
Boston police announce 2nd arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy
BOSTON — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Boston over the summer, authorities announced Thursday. Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of murder in the death of Curtis Ashford, Jr., of Dorchester, according to the Boston Polce Department.
Drug bust yields cocaine, ‘Scarface’ doll, Pablo Escobar book
Winthrop Police, working with Boston Police, seized 430.6 grams of cocaine. Winthrop police last week arrested 49-year-old Hermes Quintero-Durango, of Revere, and confiscated cocaine, cash, a figurine of movie drug lord “Scarface Tony Montana,” and a book about drug lord Pablo Escobar, according to a press release. Quintero-Durango...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after stolen car chase with Woonsocket police ends in crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a juvenile have been arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines late Tuesday night. Woonsocket police said just after 8 p.m., the city’s flock camera system confirmed that a black Nissan Rogue was stolen. Soon after, an...
Braintree man sentenced for trafficking cocaine, possessing ammunition
A man from Braintree was sentenced for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition.
Fall River Man Arrested on Drugs, Firearm Charges
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man on multiple firearms and narcotics possession charges. Police said 42-year-old Michael Marsden was taken into custody before vice and gang unit detectives searched his Ash Street home on Monday. During the search detectives allegedly found a 5.56 rifle,...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya Killed in the Line of Duty 99 Years Ago Today.
The Boston Police Department remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya was killed in the line of duty 99 years ago today on October 21, 1923. Patrolman Joseph Gonya was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend three auto theft suspects in Cleary Square. Two suspects were eventually apprehended. Both of them were charged with murder but were acquitted at trial.
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
WCVB
Son of MBTA transit police chief pleads not guilty in deadly Everett shooting
WOBURN, Mass. — The son of the chief of the MBTA's Transit Police Department remains held without bail in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Everett, Massachusetts. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court following a Sept. 28 indictment on murder and...
Turnto10.com
Police: 3 in custody after pursuit of stolen car ends in crash in Lincoln
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said three people were in custody after police chased an alleged stolen car across two states before the car crashed in Lincoln on Tuesday night. Police said a stolen vehicle was picked up on the Flock cameras on Tuesday. Officers spotted the car on Clinton Street and pursued it into Massachusetts, but the pursuit eventually broke off.
