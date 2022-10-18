How the virus strains in the flu shot are selected

There are four main criteria that help determine the direction research bodies will take in determining each year's vaccine: finding out which flu strains are making the most people ill in advance of a coming flu season and the degree of severity of those illnesses; the extent of those strains' spread; how successful the prior year's vaccine has been against those strains; and the ability of existing vaccine viruses to offer protection against a wider range of related viruses.

Members of the World Health Organization Global Influenza Surveillance and Response Team test thousands of samples from around the world. For human seasonal flu evaluation, samples are filtered through the WHO's Collaborating Centers for Influenza . The WHO then meets with the directors of the seven Collaborating Centers, along with WHO essential regulatory laboratories and thought leaders from national regulatory agencies to determine the composition of flu vaccines for the flu season in the Northern Hemisphere (which is done in February) and for the Southern Hemisphere (in September).

Scientists review data from clinical and laboratory studies, including epidemiological data that indicates what flu viruses are circulating and where; genetic data about the genomes of these circulating viruses; and antigenic data so the scientists can determine if vaccine virus-induced antibodies can effectively target circulating viruses. The CDC also tests serum from human blood after vaccination to see how well the antibodies from the flu vaccine neutralize circulating viruses.

Countries are then given the WHO's recommendations and determine for themselves which viruses to include in the coming season's vaccine for their respective populace.