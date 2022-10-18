A common endocrine disease in dogs as they age is the overproduction of the stress hormone cortisol. This hormone is naturally produced in response to stressful situations and to help maintain delicate hormonal balances. Most cases involve a benign growth in the pituitary gland located at the base of brain, which over-secretes a signal to the adrenal glands to produce cortisol, which results in what is called Cushing’s disease or hypoadrenocorticism. The effects of the extra hormone lead to the most common symptoms, including increases in thirst and urinations, poor skin and hair coat, panting, increased appetite, and weight gain. This hormone also suppresses the immune system, and recurring infections can be an early symptom of the disease. Over time an enlarged liver can develop due to excessive fat storage and the body may lose its sensitivity to insulin, eventually causing diabetes. In less than 10 percent of cases, an aggressive tumor on the adrenal glands may be the culprit, which is frequently diagnosed via abdominal ultrasound.

