ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

How the flu shot is determined each year

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcAwR_0idv8F2v00

Millions of people get the flu every year during flu season , which is primarily during the fall and winter months with December through February being the peak point. Infection with the influenza virus, commonly known as the flu virus, can lead to all manner of symptoms from fever and congestion to fatigue or respiratory issues.

But while some people experience flu infection as little more than a "rough cold," the flu is a potentially serious illness. Complications from the flu can lead to hospitalization or even death—especially for older people, very young children, and those with chronic health conditions like heart disease, asthma, or diabetes.

The best way to reduce your risk of getting the flu is to get an annual flu shot. All flu vaccines available in the U.S. are quadrivalent , meaning they have been engineered to protect against four different strains of influenza. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that, with few exceptions, anyone aged 6 months or older get vaccinated against the flu with either a direct injection vaccine or an attenuated vaccine, which is administered as a nasal spray.

Stacker used information from the CDC , National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , and the World Health Organization to compile a list of things to know about the flu shot, including the different ways flu shots are manufactured and how the viral strains included in the shot are identified each year.

You may also like: Over 45? Here's how often you should be screened for these health conditions

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

FDA OKs Novavax COVID Vaccine as First Booster Shot

THURSDAY, Oct. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Americans will now have another choice if they want a COVID booster shot. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novavax Inc.'s protein-based vaccine as a first booster dose. Until now, it had only been approved as a two-dose primary series. “The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster,” Novavax President...
The Herald News

Common A-Fib Treatment May Be Riskier for Women

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can be dangerous, raising the odds for a stroke. A new study looked to...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy