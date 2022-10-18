The Mile High. What is my home away from home in the Bay Area. A place that allows me to watch my hometown team in the California Golden Bears face off against my adopted city and the Colorado Buffaloes. During the bye week and as I made my trek to Boulder, I told anyone and everyone I knew that facing Colorado at this time was a recipe for disaster. A new coach that would unquestionably motivate the Buffs 1000x better, a game where both Cal and Colorado fans knew that the result could possibly swing on a pendulum, and a crowd that wiped the floor with anything else I’ve seen in person this season.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO