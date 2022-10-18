ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

csurams.com

Rams Served Tough Loss at Home

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The night started emotional and ended with some frustration. Under Tom Hilbert, the Colorado State volleyball team traditionally doesn't lose much at home, but Boise State entered Moby Arena and literally served up the team's second Mountain West loss of the season – both at home – in four sets, 28-26, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20.
FORT COLLINS, CO
bocopreps.com

Softball: State tournament previews

Championships run through Aurora, and this weekend will provide another opportunity for softball teams to add their names to the history books. Since 2016, the BoCoPreps area has seen no shortage of hardware, thanks in large part to perennial powerhouse Holy Family, which has won three of the last four Class 4A state titles. Erie took home the 4A crown in 2019 as Mead, Broomfield and Erie each secured runner-up status once in the past six years.
ERIE, CO
csurams.com

Handful of Rams Race at Colorado Springs Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado State cross country team sent nine student-athletes to the Colorado Springs Open for a Friday afternoon race. The Rams had six runners competing in their first meet of the season in preparation of the Mountain West Championship that will take place next Friday, Oct. 28 in Laramie, Wyo.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csurams.com

Memorable Moments: 130 Years of CSU Football, Part I

It was 130 years ago that the first football team in school history was founded by students who wanted to play this new and popular game in Colorado. In part one of this two-part series, we look back on the Aggie era which can be defined as 1892 to 1956. From the humble student-led beginnings to the dominant Harry Hughes coaching era and first NFL quality players of the 1950s, football reigned as king in Fort Collins through most of this period.
FORT COLLINS, CO
writeforcalifornia.com

Bears Bureau: The Massacre on Folsom Street

The Mile High. What is my home away from home in the Bay Area. A place that allows me to watch my hometown team in the California Golden Bears face off against my adopted city and the Colorado Buffaloes. During the bye week and as I made my trek to Boulder, I told anyone and everyone I knew that facing Colorado at this time was a recipe for disaster. A new coach that would unquestionably motivate the Buffs 1000x better, a game where both Cal and Colorado fans knew that the result could possibly swing on a pendulum, and a crowd that wiped the floor with anything else I’ve seen in person this season.
BOULDER, CO
K99

What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?

If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
WINDSOR, CO
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | With charters, enrollment math doesn't add up for everyone

Coloradans! We’ve had lots of arguments regarding charter schools vs. public schools. Charters have done well. They represent about 15% of public school students these days. But now we’re at a difficult tipping point and it’s past time to think about where we’re headed. According to...
COLORADO STATE
K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold

When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
FRASER, CO
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Music legend Elton John to make stop in Colorado on international farewell tour

Multi-genre music icon Elton John will be making a stop in Denver later this year on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" international tour. According to a news release, "The show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never- before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue, including Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Philadelphia Freedom."
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
DENVER, CO

