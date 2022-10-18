Read full article on original website
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
csurams.com
Rams Served Tough Loss at Home
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The night started emotional and ended with some frustration. Under Tom Hilbert, the Colorado State volleyball team traditionally doesn't lose much at home, but Boise State entered Moby Arena and literally served up the team's second Mountain West loss of the season – both at home – in four sets, 28-26, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20.
Why Hasn’t Wyoming Wideout Jaylen Sargent Played Yet?
LARAMIE -- Before the start of the 2021 season, Craig Bohl was asked if any true freshmen had a chance to earn playing time in the fall. He mentioned running back DQ James. Wyoming's head coach also said wide receiver Jaylen Sargent was a prime candidate to see action. Neither...
bocopreps.com
Softball: State tournament previews
Championships run through Aurora, and this weekend will provide another opportunity for softball teams to add their names to the history books. Since 2016, the BoCoPreps area has seen no shortage of hardware, thanks in large part to perennial powerhouse Holy Family, which has won three of the last four Class 4A state titles. Erie took home the 4A crown in 2019 as Mead, Broomfield and Erie each secured runner-up status once in the past six years.
csurams.com
Handful of Rams Race at Colorado Springs Open
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado State cross country team sent nine student-athletes to the Colorado Springs Open for a Friday afternoon race. The Rams had six runners competing in their first meet of the season in preparation of the Mountain West Championship that will take place next Friday, Oct. 28 in Laramie, Wyo.
csurams.com
Memorable Moments: 130 Years of CSU Football, Part I
It was 130 years ago that the first football team in school history was founded by students who wanted to play this new and popular game in Colorado. In part one of this two-part series, we look back on the Aggie era which can be defined as 1892 to 1956. From the humble student-led beginnings to the dominant Harry Hughes coaching era and first NFL quality players of the 1950s, football reigned as king in Fort Collins through most of this period.
writeforcalifornia.com
Bears Bureau: The Massacre on Folsom Street
The Mile High. What is my home away from home in the Bay Area. A place that allows me to watch my hometown team in the California Golden Bears face off against my adopted city and the Colorado Buffaloes. During the bye week and as I made my trek to Boulder, I told anyone and everyone I knew that facing Colorado at this time was a recipe for disaster. A new coach that would unquestionably motivate the Buffs 1000x better, a game where both Cal and Colorado fans knew that the result could possibly swing on a pendulum, and a crowd that wiped the floor with anything else I’ve seen in person this season.
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | With charters, enrollment math doesn't add up for everyone
Coloradans! We’ve had lots of arguments regarding charter schools vs. public schools. Charters have done well. They represent about 15% of public school students these days. But now we’re at a difficult tipping point and it’s past time to think about where we’re headed. According to...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Music legend Elton John to make stop in Colorado on international farewell tour
Multi-genre music icon Elton John will be making a stop in Denver later this year on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" international tour. According to a news release, "The show takes the audience on a magical journey through his incredible 50-year career with never- before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue, including Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, and Philadelphia Freedom."
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres
Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
Wildfire sparks near Boulder, prompting evacuations and closing highway
UPDATE: As of 4:31 PM, the fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a small grass fire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder. Initially, four homes in the immediate area were...
Traveler’s vehicle stolen from Denver airport garage
A man who flew to Las Vegas for the weekend said he returned to find his vehicle stolen from the garage at Denver International Airport.
