Read full article on original website
Related
McCord: Restore political balance in Washington – vote Republican
Many people are still trying to sort out how to cast their votes in a critically important election and polls still indicate unhappiness with the direction the country has taken in the past two years. In 2020, millions of people voted not for Joe Biden, but against Donald Trump. These polls reflect disapproval of...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Mayer: Sununu's happy talk — New Hampshire voters should not believe it
Every time I see Gov. Chris Sununu's “happy talk” campaign ad, I get annoyed at its misleading distortions, omissions and exaggerations. So here’s a fact check. Sununu starts with the old GOP standards: bashing the federal government and touting tax cuts. Sununu cut business taxes twice—resulting in a loss of revenue to the state of $17.5 million over the next few years, and $8.5 million a year after 2025. The conservative New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute criticized the cuts for...
Trump claim breaks with custom: Presidents alone don't usually declassify documents
After Donald Trump disputed the classification of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, experts described how government secrets are traditionally revealed.
Hank Coxe: New civics courses should include lessons on nonpartisanship
A powerful common denominator has always served well our systems of justice and public education. Both institutions are committed to steering clear of politics because their frameworks forbid it. The Florida Constitution mandates that judges be nonpartisan. (Art. V, Sec. 13(a)), as well as that school board members be nonpartisan (Art. IX, Se. 4(a)). ...
Comments / 0