ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Portsmouth Herald

Mayer: Sununu's happy talk — New Hampshire voters should not believe it

Every time I see Gov. Chris Sununu's “happy talk” campaign ad, I get annoyed at its misleading distortions, omissions and exaggerations. So here’s a fact check. Sununu starts with the old GOP standards:  bashing the federal government and touting tax cuts. Sununu cut business taxes twice—resulting in a loss of revenue to the state of $17.5 million over the next few years, and $8.5 million a year after 2025. The conservative New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute criticized the cuts for...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy