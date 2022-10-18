ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nascimento: Fostering dignity and respect in the PA-4th District

Dignity and Respect is the foundation for everything I do and believe in. If you feel the same, then your choice on November 8th is clear. I ask for your vote as your congressman in Pennsylvania’s 4th Congressional District. We do not need big Government “solving” our problems. We need commonsense policies that foster dignity and respect for us and our neighbors. ...
